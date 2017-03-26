Karrueche Tran & Chris Brown Heading Back To Court For Restraining Order Case

Karrueche Tran’s request for an extended restraining order against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown will be heard in court later this week after being temporarily postponed two weeks ago, Tran’s attorneys recently revealed to news outlets.

Earlier this month, Karrueche Tran’s attorneys, Patrick Blood and Michelle Trigger, revealed to E! News that the The Bay actress was unable to obtain an extended restraining order against Brown due to the singer having not yet received the proper paperwork to continue with the court proceedings, however, the duo’s rescheduled court date is currently set for this coming Wednesday, March 29.

According to legal documents, Karrueche’s sworn statements to the judge include comments regarding a history of physical abuse and communicating violent threats by then-boyfriend Chris Brown, with Tran noting that Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill me,” TMZ reports.

Tran’s statements further noted that Brown had previously told friends that if “he can’t have her then no one else can,” and that Chris threatened to “take [her] out” and “shoot [her]” after continually denying Brown’s attempts to reunite after calling off their on-again, off-again relationship in 2015.

Similarly, Karrueche’s statements also include claims about having been “punched in [the] stomach twice” by Chris Brown in addition to having been “pushed down the stairs” on at least one occasion, albeit noting that the occurrence happened around the same timeframe that Chris Brown was on probation for physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Furthermore, Karrueche’s legal filing against Chris Brown also includes statements regarding Chris Brown’s history of threatening to harm her friends, noting that the singer even recently threw a drink at one of them, thus leading Tran to seek a permanent restraining order against the singer as her current restraining order will expire upon the duo’s rescheduled court date on Wednesday.

According to Karrueche’s attorneys, the actress is “looking to expeditiously close this matter” with Chris Brown, noting that Tran is eager to “move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible.”

While Chris Brown has made a point to stay quiet on social media regarding his upcoming court battle with Karrueche Tran, the “Privacy” singer did reveal that he still “wish[es] the best for her” while encouraging fans to “grow up” in regard to their comments concerning Karrueche’s restraining order against him and claims of physical assault.

Earlier this month, Chris Brown commented on a post by Baller Alert that sought to update fans with news of his and Karrueche’s rescheduled court date concerning the restraining order, telling Instagram users, “Not wit da extras. Hope y’all have a good day. *praying hands emoji* *heart emoji*. I wish the best for her as well as everyone else who is so invested in this negative s***.”

Similarly, after one fan reposted Chris Brown’s response to the news of Karrueche’s delayed court proceedings, the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer opted to reply directly to the fan with a message that aims to encourage his followers to stop buying into the negative press surrounding his former relationship with the model.

“Go request party and get your tickets to the show,” Chris Brown began, as seen in a screengrab from Instagram user @chriscomments. “Let’s get focused and if y’all f*** wit me y’all know what it is.”

Similarly, Brown continued, “IM SINGLE AND TRYING TO BE THE BEST. So don’t be involved wit s*** that will bring u down. Time for everyone to grow up. And don’t stop being fans of other people because of the headlines. It doesn’t have to be us vs. them. Be who you are and wanna be *heart emoji*.”

What do you think the outcome of Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran’s rescheduled court date will be, will Karrueche be granted a permanent restraining order against Brown?

