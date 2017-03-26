Queen Elizabeth II Cheated In ‘The Crown’ Season 2 On Netflix By Writers

The interesting overlap that is happening between Queen Elizabeth II and the Netflix series loosely based around her early life as a queen called The Crown is about to get stranger.

Namely, spoiler alerts have been spreading about Season 2 of The Crown because the writers are cheating Queen Elizabeth as far as making her the focus.

Cutting Queen Elizabeth’s character down in the script does not seem to have Claire Foy feeling like she is being reduced in prominence as far as being associated with The Crown. In fact, Digital Spy reports that Claire Foy is currently auctioning herself off as “the queen” to raise money for charity.

However, Claire Foy might not be Queen Elizabeth for much longer because she might be written out of the script for Season 3 of The Crown.

When talking about what it was like to be a writer for The Crown at Netflix, a behind-the-scenes detail was revealed, according to Mirror. That juicy tidbit is that Season 3 will be about Queen Elizabeth at age 50 in the mid-1970’s. About Season 3, it was dropped that actors might change because there would be a “total recast.”

Sadly, Claire Foy fans might also feel remiss because there are rumors circulating that Season 2 of The Crown might now show her as Queen Elizabeth as often as in Season 1.

For example, Vanity Fair gave their spoilers about The Crown Season 2 that will air in November 2017 on Netflix, and stated more focus was going to be placed on Prince Philip — but not necessarily about him allegedly cheating on Queen Elizabeth.

About Prince Philip’s character played by Matt Smith in Season 2 of The Crown, Peter Morgan stated the following.

“Prince Philip [is] a strong flavor. I find him extraordinarily interesting—his childhood, again, you couldn’t make it up. The soul of Season 2 is about his complexity.”

On top of cheating the Queen Elizabeth character out of screen time, the writers for The Crown Season 2 may also consider talking about Prince Philip cheating on Her Majesty.

In fact, at the Royal Television Society event around March 16, writer Peter Morgan mysteriously said about Prince Philip: “Doesn’t everyone in Britain know he had an affair?”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Crown is loosely based on the life of Queen Elizabeth, and the writers take creative licenses with several aspects of the show — and Prince Philip cheating or having an affair could potentially be one of them.

Regardless, it is not the writers of The Crown that want this affair — but the fans.

For example, Refinery 29 confirms that everyone knows that The Crown is not historically accurate, but fans see that as a reason to write cheating into the script for Season 2.

Although Queen Elizabeth and her royal associates have always denied that Prince Philip cheated, it has had a lot of endurance in the rumor mills for several decades — much to the chagrin of the royals.

For example, Daily Mail quoted Prince Philip reacting to accusations that he was a philanderer and he allegedly exclaimed the following.

“Good God, woman. Have you ever stopped to think that for years, I have never moved anywhere without a policeman accompanying me? So how the h*** could I get away with anything like that?”

Between Season 1 and Season 2, fans of The Crown have been enjoying the on-location filming of the show in the U.K. For example, The Crown took over the town center of Harlow west of Essex in England around March 15 to film scenes, according to Essex Live.

The Herts Advertiser reported around February 28 that The Crown Season 2 was possibly being filmed around March 1 at St. Albans Cathedral located north of London east of the M1 and north of the M25.

After The Crown, a few celebrities fans of the show have ideas for the writer, Peter Morgan. For example, it is rumored that Helen Mirren — an actress that commonly plays English queens in movies — thinks Peter Morgan should consider writing about Donald Trump for his next Netflix series.

[Feature Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]