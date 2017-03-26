How Kim Kardashian Dramatically Changed Her Life After Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian is living a different kind of life ever since she lived through a frightening robbery in Paris last year. The reality TV star turned celebrity superstar has not only drastically reduced the amount of her life that she shares with the public but she’s also increased her security. The Daily Mail reports that it’s the same for the rest of the Kardashian clan.

“Security and privacy issues have changed not only for her but for the whole family,’ a reported insider told The Daily Mail. ‘They have security guards most of the time when they go out.’

It’s easy to wonder why that wasn’t the case before the robbery giving the huge scope and reach of the Kardashian celebrity brand.

Kim Kardashian laid out the simply terrifying details of her Paris robbery to her sisters and it's really upsetting. https://t.co/qN03U1R65I pic.twitter.com/6iYbj6T4xc — Mashable (@mashable) March 20, 2017

Kim got rid of her longtime bodyguard Pascal Duvier after the Paris incident. However the source claims that she never blamed him for what happened because he was out protecting her sisters that night.

‘They parted on good terms — but they just needed a fresh team with fresh eyes,’ the source continued. ‘This team is a lot larger and with them 24/7.’

With the added security comes a heightened focus on privacy which the insider source says Kardashian-West is guarding more fiercely now. She’s not just thinking about their safety but that of their two young children, North and Saint West.

‘The robbery changed their lifestyle going forward,’ the source a, saying the safety of their two children is a number one priority for the couple.

What Kim Kardashian's Snapchat Tells Us About Her Night Before the Robbery https://t.co/HeUkHp901H pic.twitter.com/eQsivirFoj — ️ (@grechrist) October 3, 2016

On the night that burglars stormed into her hotel room, Kim had been sharing glamorous selfies where she was adorned with very expensive jewelry. Kim later admitted that she believes that her social media feed could have led the criminals right to her door.

“What I think happened now after like thinking about it so much is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” she said in the last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 13.

“I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out,” she continued.

“So I think they knew Pascal was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself.”They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.”

As People Magazine notes, the thieves ended up stealing the $4 million dollar diamond ring Kim had been flaunting online among other valuables. She first wore it at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016.

French Media release Crime Scene Photos from Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery#R2TVTheScoop pic.twitter.com/3DdDPHC7CJ — R2TV (@R2_TV) February 21, 2017

The incident happened at night but during the day it was just a regular day in the life of Kim Kardashian. She attended the Balenciaga fashion show before showing up at a dinner hosted by Azzedine Alaïa with her sister Kourtney. Later that evening she Snapchatted herself Facetiming with her brother Rob and his then fiancee, Blac Chyna.

After the robbery, Kim returned to the United States quickly and started a three month hiatus from social media. But given that her empire was built via these online platforms, it’s hard to imagine her staring offline longer than that.

“Privacy is more important now. Kim took three months off to get perspective,” the insider told The Daily Mail. ‘She does a reality show, but now doesn’t feel obliged to share everything in her life.

Kim Kardashian may return to Paris after robbery https://t.co/BZhSSAN2LU pic.twitter.com/dy8kraQAN6 — lily (@lilyleeN) February 22, 2017

So far a suspect, Aomar Ait KIhedache, has been arrested and he has allegedly confessed to orchestrating the crime. He called it “a very simple affair” according to People.

He also told investigators that they melted down all of her jewelry except for her engagement ring.

“We all made the decision to melt them [down],” he said, according Le Monde newspaper, as reported by People. “One of the people took care of it.”

Kim is expected to discuss the Paris robbery on the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

