‘Little People, Big World’ News: Matt Roloff Is Dating Again, Get The Details

Everyone remembers when Matt and Amy Roloff were an amazing couple and in love. Things fell apart for this couple from Little People, Big World and they have both moved on since then. Matt Roloff went to his Facebook page and shared that there is a new woman in his life. Of course, the fans want all of the details now about what is going on with him and who is dating now.

Matt went to Facebook and made a post that says, “Broke away for a day of relaxing at the beautiful Oregon coast. Is anybody else doing something special this spring break? Love love to you all. — with Matthew Roloff.”

Matt Roloff even replied to a fan on the post and said, “Yes. Caryn and I are now dating. It’s very exciting to such a wonderful persons be a positive companion in my life.” Several people are commenting about how Caryn helped manage the Roloff farm for several years. This would mean that Amy knows her, too. Hopefully, they are good with each other both moving on and dating someone new.

The Inquistr shared not long ago that Amy Roloff is already dating someone new, too. She is dating a man named Chris and Amy seems really happy with him. He is a real estate broker and even told Radar Online, “We’re officially dating, yes. It’s been fun! Amy and I are getting along great.” It does seem like they are getting along great and there has been some talk about him maybe joining their show soon.

Amy even raved about Chris saying, “Moments are important and necessary to stay connected, develop and strengthen relationships and to stay connected w/ yourself. Had an awesome fun weekend on the beach sharing food, having great conversations, a 3 mile walk on the beach, playing games, having fun with awesome, wonderful, great longtime friends.” It sounds like they had a great time together.

While on board the Carnival Breeze the Apache Belles met Matt Roloff, star of @TLC show Little People Big World #ohhowiloveapachebelles pic.twitter.com/xpGoFZqSDO — Apache Belles (@ApacheBelles) March 6, 2017

So far, the fans seem really happy for Matt and Amy Roloff both. They seem to be embracing the fact that they are both moving on and have someone new in their lives. The fact that Matt and Amy were splitting shocked everyone. Us Magazine shared about their split at the time sharing the details. The couple had been together for twenty-seven years before splitting. They split in June of 2015. Here is what Amy and Matt shared at the time about their split.

“After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising four wonderful children who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful business.”

Matt and Amy Roloff have been doing their show together even though they are done being together. If they threw their new boyfriend and girlfriend into the show, that would be pretty crazy but would make for great entertainment. The fans would love to get to know them better.

Are you happy to hear that Matt and Amy Roloff are both dating new people? Do you think that their new significant others should be on the show? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Little People, Big World when it returns to TLC. The fans are just going to have to wait and see how the new season turns out and who is on the show next time around.

[Featured Image By Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery]