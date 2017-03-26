Natalia Dyer Proud That ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Is ‘One Big Family’

Viewers saw the chemistry between Nancy and Jonathan throughout the pilot season of Stranger Things. Many thought that they would be together only for Steve to come back and help them fight the Demogorgon. In real life, speculations have emerged that Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating.

TMZ recently came across the two artists and asked them about their status. Natalia did not address the dating rumor, but offered a heartfelt insight about the Stranger Things cast.

“Whether people are dating or hanging out, I think that our cast just is cool with each other. I mean, I won’t speak for anybody else but it’s been you know. We’re all one big family.”

A major part of the breakout series’ charm is its cast members. This is why some expressed sadness when they didn’t see Millie Bobby Brown at the recently held Collective Con in Jacksonville, Florida. The actress, who plays Eleven in the beloved Netflix series, shared an Instagram video in which she revealed the reason for her absence.

“Hey guys, I’ve never had to do one of these videos before. But I’ve had to cancel at Collective Con last minute, which is something I’ve never done and I’m planning on never doing again.”

The 13-year-old thanked her fans for their support.

“I just think I’ve worked too hard and I have to rest as I’ve had a really long shoot and I’m still filming Stranger Things. I’m sorry to everyone who’s going and I promise you guys I’m going to get back to you. I love you guys all, thank you so much for your continued support and thank you.”

Apart from Millie, Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will, also had to back out of the event because of a scheduling conflict.

Stranger Things Season 2 will pick up a year after Eleven’s disappearance because of her fight with the Demogorgon. Viewers will see Will’s struggle after being saved from the Upside Down. Co-creator Matt Duffer previously revealed that Will might be having a post-traumatic stress disorder. The final episode shows Will is indeed seeing things from the Upside Down.

Composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein dropped hints that in Stranger Things Season 2, the Upside Down is a place that “you’ll spend more time.” The two added that they would “make a lot more weird music this time around” to complement the eerie place of decay.

Eleven will apparently return and while Barb’s demise left many devastated, she would unfortunately remain dead. In the second season, Mike and Nancy will have to deal with their losses.

Stranger Things Season 2 will also have modified episode titles. Previously, these titles were:

“Madmax”

“The Boy Who Came Back to Life”

“The Pumpkin Patch”

“The Palace”

“The Storm”

“The Pollywog”

“The Secret Cabin”

“The Brain”

“The Lost Brother”

Six months after these titles were first rolled out, the producers opted to change them because “people are smart.” Matt used Westworld as an example of a show which viewers guessed a lot of angles by merely analyzing the episode titles.

The first season of Stranger Things was basically filmed without the cast and crew members thinking about leaks. This has definitely changed for the upcoming season. Co-creator Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly that he could no longer just throw away his shooting notes. “Now, they have to be burnt,” he quipped.

Still feels like I'm walking on air! @shawnlevydirect A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Executive producer Shawn Levy also discussed the changes to EW.

“We had no security protocols last season and we have extensive security protocols this season. I can’t speak about what they are because then people could crack them. We protect every story point, every page of every script.”

Stranger Things Season 2 airs on October 31.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT]