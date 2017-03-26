Trump Continues To Target The House Freedom Caucus After Healthcare Bill Fails

President Donald Trump was not very happy with the new GOP healthcare bill failing, but now he seems to be on a rampage attacking just about anyone connected to the failure of the bill. The American Health Care Act did not get enough support by House Republicans to get put through. The vote was set to go underway on Thursday but ended up being delayed with the House Freedom Caucus continued to side against the bill.

With more votes needed, the GOP did what they could to insure that the Freedom Caucus would end up siding with them enough to get the bill through to the Senate. That meant on Friday they could try to do something yet again, with President Trump and even Steve Bannon meeting with the Freedom Caucus to help insure their cooperation.

Bannon and Trump even tried to strong-arm the bill, with Bannon telling the Republicans they had no choice but to vote for it and Trump claiming he was going to remember those against the bill when their seats in Congress came up for re-election. He also pushed the fact that Obamacare staying in place and the failure of it, as well as the American people being hurt by it was all their fault. Trump would end up pushing this to the American people too. Trump went to Twitter, saying…

“The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan!”

However, the American people seemed completely against the GOP healthcare bill too and that meant that Trump’s attempt to force the people to do the work for him in order to get the bill passed did not work out well. NBC News reported that 17% of the American people seemed to like the bill, which included Republicans and Democrats. This is a pretty big situation, as conservative leaning Americans have wanted something to replace Obamacare for years now.

With the Freedom Caucus seemingly off the hook with the American people, as most seemed to think that the GOP healthcare plan didn’t work….it seemed that Trump and Bannon had to come at this a different way. While they know the Freedom Caucus may be the biggest reason the healthcare bill failed, they weren’t the only ones against it. This is why on Sunday morning President Trump went to Twitter yet again, this time to target the Democrats as well. He tweeted…

“Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!”

Interestingly, most knew the Democrats were not planning to vote for the GOP healthcare bill going in. The House of Representatives knew this, which is why they had to unite in order for it to go through. The Republicans have all the cards, but they were not able to seemingly get it done due to not agreeing among the various factions of the party. The House Freedom Caucus is known for things like this, and threats as well as trying to force them to do something will not get them on your side at all.

Bloomberg spoke with Alice Stewart, a political strategist, who spoke about the House Freedom Caucus and how they seem to operate, saying…

“Members of the Freedom Caucus are committed to their constituents and their conservative values. If President Trump was not aware of their resolve before, he is now.”

Stewart is right. The House Freedom Caucus is known for their resolve and values being held to in a big way. They were against the bill from the beginning as they claimed it seemed to not drift away enough from Obamacare. In fact, they often referred to the bill as “Obamacare-lite” due to the various connections. However, the major issues in getting in a new GOP bill passed with them in favor of it may be difficult. They want to take away a lot of key things that make healthcare worth getting.

The ten essential healthcare programs added to the Obamacare bill was considered to be the best part of the entire bill, as it forced insurance companies to cover everything one might need for healthcare such as emergency room care and prescription drugs to maternal and mental care. They wanted to wipe this out and allow insurance companies to lower healthcare premiums.

However, most analysts feel if they remove this then insurance companies will simply end up not covering these things or have high plans to cover them. On top of all of this, they wanted to also remove the Obamacare mandate that did not allow healthcare companies to turn down a person due to a preexisting condition. Moderate Republicans felt both of these needed to stay, so the GOP healthcare bill lost their vote whenever Trump and Paul Ryan were willing to bend and add some of it in.

President Trump was asked during a press briefing recently if he felt betrayed at all after the House Freedom Caucus did not wish to vote for the new GOP healthcare bill. Trump answered, saying…

“No, I’m not betrayed. They’re friends of mine. I’m disappointed because we could have had it. So I’m disappointed. I’m a little surprised, to be honest with you.”

It should certainly not be surprising that the House Freedom Caucus held to their guns on the situation, as they have been known for this. However, Trump saying that they are friends seems to be ironic. He has gone after them publicly numerous times over the past few days. If he was actually good with them, he would most likely be talking with them on how to get something new put together on healthcare rather than going after them on Twitter.

[Featured Image By Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]