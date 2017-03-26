Amanda Seyfried Hacked Photos And The Fappening 2.0

The Amanda Seyfried hacked photos are just the latest in a string of events being referred to as The Fappening 2.0. Many will remember the initial Fappening that involved the hacking and leaking of the private photos of Hollywood A-listers and celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton.

Even the sporting world is not immune to such hacks and leaks, as, a little over a week ago, WWE star Paige experienced her own invasion of privacy when a sex tape and numerous explicit photos were leaked without her consent. The WWE world is still in a state of upheaval from the fallout, but it’s unknown at this time whether or not there will be career consequences for those involved.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Amanda Seyfried and other celebrities involved in this latest hack are not taking things lightly, however. Both Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson have taken legal action against popular celebrity skin site Celeb Jihad, in a successful effort to have the explicit content taken down from the site. The site itself depicts both authentic and photoshopped content of celebrities, and, as of this writing, the explicit content of Amanda Seyfried has been taken down and replaced with nude scenes from Amanda Seyfried’s various films and photoshopped content.

The content in question featured Amanda Seyfried and then-boyfriend Justin Long engaged in oral sex, with Seyfried performing the act on Long.

As for Emma Watson, while her leaked photos were not of an explicit nature, the same manner of legal action applied. Watson’s publicist (Luke Windsor) spoke to USA TODAY:

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

While nothing is ever truly erased on the internet, and while there are undoubtedly countless users that likely saved the explicit content to their computers before legal action took effect, this is certainly a victory on behalf of the celebrities following the hack and the invasion of privacy.

Both actresses are certainly hitting a high point at the moment, with Emma Watson playing the lead role of Belle in the widely successful live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. According to the latest report from Variety, Beauty and the Beast has been a behemoth at the box office, and does not appear to be slowing down. The film dominated its second weekend in a row, pulling in $88.3 million while screening at 4,210 locations.

Be a part of the movie event of the year ????Get tickets to see the #1 Movie in the World: https://t.co/OVfl7sKZVh pic.twitter.com/4m23OwV6hE — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) March 23, 2017

As for Amanda Seyfried, on top of an already successful acting career with numerous roles to her credit, she recently eloped with husband Thomas Sadoski, and just welcomed her first child — a baby girl. The couple confirmed their engagement in September, but decided to wed in secret. This is the first marriage for Amanda Seyfried (31), and the second marriage for Thomas Sadoski (40).

So, while there will always be a certain fascination with celebrity leaks, sex tapes, and scandals, there is also proof that sometimes these celebrities notch one in the win column in terms of fighting back against those that take their private photos and videos without their consent and broadcast them on the internet for all to see. While at times, attempting to combat material leaked to the internet may seem like a many-headed Hydra, in the case of this latest Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson hack, one can certainly say that they have won the day — both in terms of finding justice for the invasion of privacy, and winning in their personal and professional lives.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]