Jill Duggar Dillard’s Mom-In-Law Talks Hiding Hotel Staff Tips — Guess Where?

Jill Duggar Dillard sometimes creates stir and controversy with the way she implements her religious beliefs. (Most recently, she released a blog post indicating that her chosen way to spread her beliefs to a group of kids in El Salvador was to quiz them on religion, then give them a tract and leae them to figure it out.) However, it’s not just Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar who have raised their kids with some religious ideas that may seem a bit (or more) unusual to those outside their specific denomination.

Jill’s mother-in-law, Cathy Dillard Byrum, also seems to have raised her family with some ideas outside the mainstream. One thing that she has shown a particularly strong level of interest in is the presence, or lack thereof, of Bibles in hotel rooms. Today, she revealed that not only does she expect a hotel room to have a Bible, she expects staff to open it.

No, it’s not that she expects hotel staff to be Christians or to read and study the Bible on their own time. It’s that if they want their tip, they’ll have to open the Bible in her hotel room, during work hours, to get it.

Dillard posted on Instagram Saturday evening to express her pleasure with finding Bibles in a waiting room.

Found these in a waiting room this week. I always look for them & make sure they're easy to find! #healingpowerintheWord A post shared by Cathy Dillard Byrum (@cldilla) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

She added that she always makes sure they are present and visible, making it easy for others to happen across them too. However, Mrs. Dillard went on to further discuss Bibles in the comment section, announcing that she hides tips inside hotel Bibles. A commenter informed Jill Dillard’s mother-in-law that the commenter’s own family had made a habit of hiding money in hotel Bibles so that anyone opening it would find an unexpected blessing.

Cathy Dillard Byrum responded:

I leave my tip for the housekeepers in the hotel room Bibles too!

Cathy Dillard has joined Jill and Derick on both iterations of the Duggar family’s reality show, even becoming part of the central story line during her health concerns. In 2015, she spoke to Omaha news network KETV about her medical treatments, and her role in the reality show, mentioning that her emergency flight to Omaha for treatment had been televised. The Duggar Family Blog kept viewers up-to-date on Mrs. Dillard Byrum’s health, reporting last year that she had been cancer-free for two years.

See an early apperance by Cathy Dillard Byrum on the show below, as Jill and Derick Skype with her to share that Jill is pregnant.

Now Dillard Byrum speneds time on social media, interacting with Duggar fans and others, discussing her beliefs and how they shape what she expects from the world around her. For one thing, Jill Duggar Dillard’s mother-in-law is really particular about hotels making Bibles available for guests.

Incidentally, posts by Derick Dillard seem to hint that this interest was passed on.

So thankful for the ministry of the Gideons. Countless Bibles have been placed in hotel rooms around the world because of their faithfulness. #Jesusistheanswer #traveling #encouraged A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Oct 15, 2016 at 6:59pm PDT

Earlier this month, Derick Dillard’s mother expressed disappointment on finding no Bible in a hotel room.

I gave away the Bible I had with me on the plane, now no Bible in this hotel room? I will be asking at the desk in the morning! @thegideons — Cathy (@cldilla) March 11, 2017

Her newest post, though, suggests that she actually tips hotel staff by placing money in the Bible. A hotel cleaner, however, typicall has a routine and is expected to have a room clean within a short time. The job includes changing beds, checking that amenities like soap and coffee are replaced, scrubbing the toilet, and vacuuming the floor. Checking that a Bible is still in the room may be part of the job, but taking time out to open it, especially in each of the rooms cleaned in a single day, would not.

Happy belated birthday "Mima"! We are so grateful for you! Your chipper attitude, no matter life's circumstances, is testimony to your relationship with Jesus. We love you so much! @cldilla #grandmaC A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:35am PST

The Duggar family has been criticized before for treatent of service staff. One former server told Gawker that while employed at a restaurant the Duggar family frequented, she watched Jim Bob Duggar refuse to speak to female servers. This server also said that the Duggar family didn’t tip well. This fits with what Jessa Duggar Seewald later said about the Duggar family dining experience, when she declared proudly that the family ‘took advantage’ of local restaurants’ discounts, and suggested that limits on freebies were probably because of their patronage.

While Jill Duggar Dillard’s mother-in-law might mean to bless hotel staff with a hint of scripture, it’s quite possible that this habit simply means hotel cleaning staff does not receive the tip she intended for them.

