Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, And Google Location: TMI? Cleaning Up Social Media

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google Location, and other social media sites and apps record people’s lives. Sometimes individuals live to regret their old Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram posts, in the same way, one regrets cheap tattoos.

Google Location has also stirred some concern among cell phone users, who wonder who might be able to see their location, and regular patterns via Google. It is not always safe to allow others access to one’s daily routine and the patterns of one’s schedule.

While Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, encourage sharing locations, and Google Location does it automatically, stalkers, burglars, even family, friends, and acquaintances don’t automatically need to know when people are on vacation, or simply at work or in the grocery store. For this reason, habitually posting one’s location on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter may not be a good policy.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and old MySpace accounts don’t usually hold any content not posted by the user. Still, people are not always the best judge of what to say on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, at any given moment, to potentially everyone in the world, over the course of their lifetime, and possibly beyond.

Prospective employers, check out Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social media, and so do business clients. Perhaps 100 years from now, the great-grand-children of social media users will get to know their ancestors through their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Do people want everyone in the world, potentially, to see their political rants, or personal remarks about family arguments on Facebook, not just now, but forever?

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are the three main concerns social media users think of, but Amy A. Lavin told The New York Times that older, and less popular platforms one might have used in the past are the biggest problem. Lavin is a professor of management information systems at Temple University. Old abandoned accounts on MySpace or other platforms the user no longer posts on are often problematic.

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are the most popular social media sites currently, but there are a lot of older platforms like MySpace, and other dormant social media profiles. Over a decade ago, MySpace was full of young people partying and behaving in various ways that they might not want their potential employers to see now. Ms. Lavin told The New York Times about using social media responsibly.

“I think it’s a matter of being as responsible about your social media presence as your personal presence. What is it you want people to see and know about you?”

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are expected and should not be completely deleted, though, cautions Bruce R. Mendelsohn, a social media, and digital marketing consultant. Mr. Mendelsohn told the New York Times, not finding any social media set off suspicion as well.

“Not being on social media raises questions about legitimacy, popularity, and hipness,”

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media accounts may be deleted entirely or they can simply be edited and cleaned. Try updating user information and deleting old posts that no longer reflect the views and persona of the user.

When deleting old social media accounts, duplicate profiles and so forth, it is important to ensure that data is actually deleted. AccountKilleraccess here and Just Delete Meclick here, provide links and detailed instructions to truly delete profiles not just deactivate the account.

Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram clean up often involves deleting old posts and then refraining from oversharing personal details. But what about those accounts most people had no idea shared information, such as the Google Location app on smartphones. Google location is great for navigating but many people recently got curious, even upset when they saw a log of their location history. Who else can see this?

Unlike Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, most people are unaware Google Location is logging their information according to How To Geek.

“The existence of Google’s Location history is nothing new, in fact, other sources have reported it previously, but it’s still surprising how few people know or realize what it is and how it works. What isn’t surprising are the reactions to it, which usually range from “creepy” to “scary” and a few others between.”

Google Location is the program that helps drivers navigate traffic and find routes to destinations using their iPhone or Android. Most people didn’t really understand this information was being logged and is retrievable. Google believes that many people do want to share their minute by minute location with certain people, perhaps a circle of friends or a family.

This Google Location tutorial explains how users can toggle through and use circles to track vast numbers of people. Some people might enjoy this, but some find the concept upsetting.

Unlike Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, which require a conscious desire to share, Google Location records people’s locations, whereabouts and travels automatically if they use the map and navigation features.

Google even has options to let certain people see your locations. In some cases, Google shows the locations of other family members on the same map, depending on how the cell service account is set up. Google does have instruction on deleting location history and disabling Google Location.

Google Location features can be turned off. Life Hacker has full instructions on the process, for those who consider their location, where they are going and where they have been a private matter. Sadly turning off Google Location disables certain mapping and navigation features on the iPhone or Android.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google Location and other social media have information on individuals, but perhaps now is the time for individuals to start editing this data.

[Featured Image by Burdun Iliya/Shutterstock