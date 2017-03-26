Sasquatch Allegedly Causes Idaho Crash: Among Several Bigfoot Sightings In Idaho

A Sasquatch allegedly causes an Idaho crash, Fox News reports. The woman claims that she was distracted by Bigfoot in her rear view mirror when she crashed into a deer.

A woman from Northern Idaho was driving down the road when she noticed a deer running along side the road. When she peaked in her rear view mirror, she thought she saw something that appeared to be a Sasquatch. During the distraction, the deer ran out in front of her, causing her to wreck.

The police report noted the accident as being caused by a deer, but nothing was said about the alleged Bigfoot sighting. According to The Kansas City Star, the lady stated that the Sasquatch was approximately 8-foot tall and shaggy looking.

Idaho woman says she crashed into a deer because she saw a sasquatchhttps://t.co/ga1ZSSOeDf — TIME (@TIME) March 26, 2017

Bigfoot sightings have been very popular. In Idaho, in particular, BFRO has reported several Sasquatch sightings in Idaho. In October 2015, a man and his brother and father were in Clark County, Idaho hunting Elk when they allegedly spotted not one, but two Sasquatch’s.

According to the report, the three men were setting up in different locations in a widespread area near where they were camping for a evening hunt. After the one man was set up in his spot, he noticed what he thought was two hunters ruining his hunt in a distance. When the two “people” continued walking towards him, he noticed that these were not people at all, but two all black figures.

“But as they came into full view I saw that they were black in color. Most hunters in the area have some sort of blaze orange on them or are dressed in camo. These figures were not dressed.”

He claimed that they were nearly 8-foot tall and he guessed them to be a male and a female, but he couldn’t tell for sure. The man said that they appeared to be tall and slender with very long arms.

“As they turned and walked into the timber I saw very long arms, almost to the knees. They swung their arms in fairly long arcs as they walked; much like a human power walker.”

To add to his claim, he revealed that the next day, his trail to get him across the creek was oddly blocked by a large log. He was convinced that the two creatures put the log there on purpose. A day later, additional logs were placed in the same location, making it impossible for him to drive his ATV to the other side.

“The logs that they placed in the trail were too heavy for 3 men to pick up and I could find no evidence of dragging. They were picked up and carried, an enormous feat. To make the story a bit weirder, my father kept talking about a stick fort that some kids must of made about 200 yards from camp at the base of the hill.”

In December 2012, another person reported to BFRO that a Bigfoot creature was noticed outside her house after her dogs alerted her that something was outside. The woman revealed that when she heard her dog barking, she cautiously peaked out the door, watching for skunks since she has seen and smelled one several times. But what she did see was far from a stinky black and white skunk.

When she turned on her flashlight and turned it towards the plum tree where she first saw the movement, a large creature took off quickly up the road. This creature was quickly running on two legs, moving its arms swiftly, and appeared to be covered in shreds.

“It had a slightly pointed head, no neck and appeared light colored, almost silvery gray, but that could be from the moonlight, which was giving everything a kind of silvery sheen that night.”

The Sasquatch creature then took a huge leap over the steep embankment and was out of sight.

