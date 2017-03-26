OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5: Three Features That Can Make It 2017’s Killer Handset

The OnePlus 4, or the OnePlus 5 if speculations are to be believed, is one of the year’s hottest smartphones. Despite its release seemingly being months away, the rumor mill has been pretty consistent concerning details about the device. While details about the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 are quite scarce, the rumors about the next flagship killer from the upstart smartphone manufacturer remain very encouraging.

True to the company’s reputation, there is an excellent chance that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would be a powerhouse device boasting internals that are comparable to more expensive rivals in the market. According to a PC Advisor report, rumors are high that the flagship device would be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, among others.

If there is something that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 really needs to accomplish, it would be to raise the bar higher for bang-for-your-buck mobile devices. OnePlus phones have always boasted flagship features for midrange prices, and the smartphone maker is expected to continue in this particular tradition this 2017.

With this said, there are a number of things that OnePlus would be wise to focus on with regards to its upcoming halo device. Here are three of the most notable features that would truly make the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 into the flagship killer that consumers are ardently looking forward to.

QHD/2K Display

OnePlus devices have always featured capable and sharp screens. Over the years, the upstart smartphone manufacturer has stuck with a 1080p display, which was more than adequate for the OnePlus One but a bit outdated for more recent devices such as the OnePlus 3T. With this, it would be wise for the upstart smartphone manufacturer to adopt a QHD/2K display for the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5.

A QHD panel is pretty much the industry standard for current flagship devices. While Apple could get away with a 720p display for the iPhone 7, OnePlus could simply not afford to take a similar risk. If the smartphone manufacturer would like to further establish itself as one of the leaders in the mobile industry, it would need to take a significant step forward with regards to the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5’s display, according to a TechRadar report.

Dual Cameras

OnePlus smartphones have always boasted capable cameras. Inasmuch as the snappers on the tech firm’s devices are adequate, however, they have remained just that – adequate and nothing more. Compared with industry leaders such as the iPhone 7 Plus and the Huawei P9, the OnePlus 3T’s camera is significantly lacking. With this in mind, OnePlus would be wise to adapt to the latest trends in smartphone photography – dual-camera sensors.

A dual-camera system is pretty much the current industry standard when it comes to imaging, with most of the mobile world’s camera-centric devices such as the iPhone 7 Plus adopting the configuration. If the upstart smartphone manufacturer could equip the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 with a two-camera system, there is a pretty good chance that the device would get even more popular among consumers.

2-Day Battery

Battery life is something that has become increasingly important in mobile devices. These days, flagship smartphones are not just judged based on their design and specs. They are judged based on how long they could last away from power outlets as well. OnePlus devices have been quite capable regarding battery life, the devices’ power packs still have ample room for improvement.

Considering that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 is rumored to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, there is a good chance that the upcoming flagship smartphone’s battery life would be better than its predecessors. Coupled with a more robust pack, OnePlus might actually reach the famed 2-day battery life mark, something that very few flagships could attain. If OnePlus could tune its device to such an extent that it can last 48 hours away from a wall socket, there is a very good chance that the upcoming smartphone would indeed be a success.

