How Does Joy-Anna Duggar’s Wedding Registry Compare To Her Sisters’ Registries?

Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding registry has been revealed, and it has one notable thing in common with those of her older sisters.

As People reports, 19-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar and 23-year-old Austin Forsyth have created a public wedding registry on Amazon. Their wedding gift wishlist includes a lot of practical household items that many married couples ask for like cookware, kitchen gadgets, linens, and towels. Joy-Anna also learned a valuable lesson from her married sisters: If you add restaurant gift cards to your wedding registry, you’re likely to get them.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding registry includes ten $50 gift cards for Red Lobster, Olive Garden, and other Darden restaurants. All ten of these gift cards have already been purchased, but the couple still needs three of the four $25 Cracker Barrel gift cards that they asked for. Their registry also includes four $25 Panera Bread gift cards.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s older sisters are also big fans of restaurant gift cards. Jinger did not have any public wedding registries, but Jessa and Jill both made headlines by letting the world see their Amazon registries. Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, were clearly planning on eating out quite a bit while they adjusted to life as a married couple. Their wedding wishlist included gift cards for the following eateries: P.F. Changs, Panera Bread, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, Steak ‘N’ Shake, The Cheesecake Factory, Applebee’s, Papa John’s, Starbucks, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Burger King, Domino’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Outback Steakhouse, Bleu Monkey Grill, Chili’s, T.G.I. Friday’s, Ruby Tuesday, Red Robin, Noodles & Company, and Jason’s Deli.

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, asked for gift cards for Qdoba Mexican Grill, Papa John’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, P.F. Changs, Domino’s, Panera Bread, and Applebee’s.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her sisters likely included so many gift cards on their wedding registries because they’ve discovered that their fans love buying gift cards for them. As In Touch Weekly reports, so many Duggar fans have inquired about sending gift cards to Jessa that she decided to specify which stores she would like to receive gift cards for.

“For readers who have asked about sending gift cards to the Seewalds, Jessa told us that her favorite stores are Target and Walmart,” read a 2015 post on the Duggar Family Blog.

Jessa also made sure that the cards would end up in the right place by providing fans with an address to send them to. However, the information was deleted after the Counting On star was criticized for trying to get free stuff from her admirers.

Jessa Duggar, husband Ben Seewald, kids congratulate sister Joy-Anna Duggar on engagement https://t.co/xq7i0qJUV6 pic.twitter.com/bpELBhvSot — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 7, 2017

Joy-Anna Duggar hasn’t pulled a Jessa by encouraging fans to buy stuff for her, but perhaps she and Austin Forsyth are hoping that fans will see their public wedding registry and purchase gifts for them. However, it’s unlikely that the couple’s admirers will gift them with the priciest items that they’re asking for: a $600 miter saw, a $450 mixer, a $300 table saw, and a $300 juicer.

Unlike Jessa and Jill, Joy-Anna doesn’t want any expensive electronics. Jessa’s registry included a $900 Apple MacBook Air Laptop and an iPad Mini, while Jill asked for a an iPad and a $400 Yamaha digital piano.

To increase his chances of getting more of the gifts listed on his three different wedding registries, Derick Dillard shared links to them on social media.

“In April, Dillard tweeted the link to the couple’s multiple registries at places like Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Walmart,” a 2014 Bustle report reads. “I’m not sure why else he would make that public, unless he was hoping that fans would get the gifts?”

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and husband Derick ‘are so happy to be back in Central America!’ https://t.co/sWTF3g1xW4 pic.twitter.com/2l08gJSL6Y — People Magazine (@people) February 28, 2017

Jessa Duggar was also registered at Bed Bath & Beyond, but so far only one registry has been found for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

The Duggar girls’ registries offer some insight into their different personalities. Joy-Anna is the outdoor lover, asking for gifts like sleeping bags, hiking boots, and camping tents. Jessa is the glamour girl who worries about her image, with E! News reporting that one of her registries included a $140 hair straightener and a Weight Watchers Glass Body Analysis Scale. She also asked for a pink hair dryer, according to Us Weekly.

Jill Duggar had the most eclectic wedding registries. According to New York Daily News, she and Derick Dillard asked for guns and ammo, boxes of breakfast cereal, neon-colored duct tape, a Foosball table, a football, and a basketball. One of their registries included instant noodles.

