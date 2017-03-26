Snoop Dogg Will Induct Tupac Shakur Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Snoop Dogg will be on hand at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on April 7 to induct his late friend Tupac Shakur. The HOF induction is said to be a bit of a Death Row Records reunion according to TMZ who first reported that Snoop would be heading up the Tupac tribute. Dr. Dre is said to be in talks to join Snoop on stage as they honor Tupac Shakur for everything he contributed to music during his short life.

The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tupac Shakur will reportedly include a performance of some of the rapper’s biggest hits. There will be three Tupac songs performed at the induction ceremony with “California Love” definitely on the set list according to the report.

On this day in 1996, Tupac released #AllEyezOnMe. This is regarded as the first double CD in hip hop. A post shared by Tupac Shakur (@2pac) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

Snoop Dogg is reportedly planning to bring several West Coast rappers onstage for the Tupac induction ceremony to perform a medley. There is still no word on who Snoop might be bringing with him but it is believed he might be looking to Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar and maybe even Warren G on board.

Prior to Tupac Shakur’s untimely death in 1996, he and Snoop Dogg were label mates at Death Row Records along with Dr. Dre. It might be a good thing that Death Row Records founder Suge Knight is currently jailed and dealing with murder and attempted murder charges related to a hit and run incident during the filming of Straight Outta Compton or this Death Row Records reunion might not be as happy of a moment.

22 years ago, 2Pac released his landmark album #MeAgainstTheWorld. One month later, the album would reach number one on the Billboard Charts. A post shared by Tupac Shakur (@2pac) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

With less than two weeks until the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, there are still very few details on exactly how Snoop Dogg and whoever else joins him will honor Tupac Shakur. “California Love” is definitely on the table but the two other songs to be performed are still anyone’s guess. Some suggestions, in case they just can’t decide, would be “Dear Mama,” which just made headlines when the handwritten lyrics for the iconic song were put up for auction and “Keep Ya Head Up” which has become an anthem for pretty much everyone going through hard times.

Tupac Shakur was just 25-years old when he was shot to death on September 7, 1996. Tupac was leaving the MGM Grand with Suge Knight after watching the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match when he was gunned down inside the car he was riding in. Tupac later died at the hospital after doctors failed to stop internal bleeding from the bullet wounds.

On behalf of the Tupac Estate, we are incredibly honored to announce that Tupac has been selected as one of the 2017 inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Thank you to the nominating committee and to his fans who supported his nomination by voting. This award recognizes how Tupac’s message of change and mission to give a voice to those who didn’t have one continues to resonate with millions of people to this day. You are the reason Tupac’s legacy lives on. #RockHall2017 A post shared by Tupac Shakur (@2pac) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:41am PST

After his death, Tupac was still putting out albums and reportedly had a plethora of unreleased music. In 2007, it was reported that the late rapper had sold 75 million albums. There are no reported figures to update but it can be assumed that number has grown, making Tupac one of the best-selling rappers of all time, dead or alive.

Just a few months back it was reported that the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees would include Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, Journey, Yes, and the Electric Light Orchestra. Tupac Shakur will be the sixth hip-hop artist to make it to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Many probably still recall last year’s ceremony when NWA was inducted despite quite a bit of criticism from KISS singer Gene Simmons. Other hip hop artists to have been inducted are Run-DMC, the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy and Grandmaster Flash.

The ceremony will be held on April 7 at the Barclay’s Center in Los Angeles. Afterward, the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be replayed on HBO for those who want to watch it.

[Featured Image by Frank Wiese/AP Images]