Orange Is The New Black: Lauren Morelli, Samira Wiley’s Love Story – Explained

Writer Lauren Morelli and Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley got married in Palm Springs, California on Saturday. Samira’s parents officiated the wedding ceremony, as the couple wore Christian Siriano ensembles. The wedding seems like a dream. For Morelli, the relationship is too good to be true.

Lauren Morelli’s feeling for the Orange Is the New Black star played a significant role in the writer’s rediscovery of her sexuality. She was married to a man when she met Samira. While she questioned her sexuality, she was open about it with her husband. However, she did not have anybody to share her emotions with. She found a friend in Samira, whom she talked with openly about her sexual awakening. During the process, she fell in love with Samira Wiley.

Samira, whose parents are pastors, met Lauren in December 2012. Since the first meeting, she felt Lauren was gay. When she came to know that she was married, the actress thought she was married to a woman. She felt devastated when she came to know that Morelli was married to a man. Just before Christmas that year, the two spend some time together during the Orange Is the New Black shoot. Lauren thought the feeling she started developing for Samira would disappear when she got home. Wiley fell in love with Morelli too.

I loved her as a friend first, but after a while it was clear it was more than that.

The Orange Is the New Black actress got so disturbed about her feeling for Lauren that she talked about it with her mother. But, she was too nervous to express her true feelings to her. Instead of saying “I love you,” she said “I heart you” to Lauren, who eventually used the expression in one of the OITNB episodes. Morelli eventually got separated from her husband and started dating Samira. At first, she was quite conscious about their physical intimacy in public.

“Even being in a liberal, safe place like New York, holding her hand while walking down the street still feels like a political choice,” Morelli told the Out magazine. “It had been such a journey to discover my sexuality, and to claim it in this public way was incredible for me.”

The Orange Is the New Black colleagues went on their first trip together after around a year of dating each other. They went to Thailand. According to Samira, it was a “horrible” trip. Even Morelli thought that the trip was a disaster. Samira wonders how they survived that trip. They exposed their true selves in Thailand. For Samira, it was the time when she realized that Lauren was ready to be with her despite discovering her “nasty” side.

I would rather have the worst day with Lauren than the best day with someone else.

Morelli was in New York for Orange Is the New Black, while Samira was in Toronto. They planned a trip to Palm Springs, where the writer proposed to her girlfriend with a ring. Samira was so shocked that Morelli could not stop her from crying. Samira waited for Morelli to be ready, and the day it happened it was “magical.”

@OITNB’s Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are married! ???? Get all the exclusive details from their colorful (confetti-themed!) Palm Springs wedding by visiting our Stories! ????: @whododatlikedat #marthaweddings A post shared by Martha Stewart Weddings (@martha_weddings) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

On Friday, Samira Wiley asked 13 of her best friends to attend her bachelorette party at E11EVEN Miami. The guests included Samira’s Orange Is the New Black colleagues Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba, E! Online reported.

Here’s wishing a happy married life to the couple.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week]