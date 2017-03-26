Matt Jordan Says Kenya Moore Isn’t That Sexual – Porsha Denies Apollo Sex Rumors

The below video from VH1, titled “Matt Breaks Down in Front of Kenya: Is the relationship officially over?” is getting plenty of play on the website, which lists it as one of the most popular videos on the site at that moment. That’s because interest in the direction of the relationship of Kenya Moore’s union with her (former?) younger boyfriend and trainer, Matt Jordan, has been one of the big storylines on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The video shows Matt and Kenya arguing about being together, with Jordan accusing Moore of having sex with him in his truck not many days prior to the filming of the video. Kenya, meanwhile, claimed that she wouldn’t be lonely if she broke up with Matt, as he claimed Moore would be. Matt asked Kenya where were “all these guys” that Moore bragged about wanting her, but before long, Matt broke down and cried, and Kenya kneeled down to pull Matt’s arm from his face and either comfort him or expose his tears.

Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present. #LiveLoveLaugh ✈️ A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

However, at some point apparently after that argument, Matt appeared in an Instagram Live session, wherein Jordan discussed everything from his belief that Kenya wasn’t that sexual — at least not with him, said Matt — to the reasons why Jordan believed he didn’t want to be the next The Bachelor on ABC.



Jordan could be seen answering questions from viewers on Instagram, with some questions that Jordan chose to skip over. Matt admitted that he’d just gotten an agent, and that he was learning how to market himself in show business. Matt didn’t think he’d want to be the central focus of a show like The Bachelor, because Jordan said he had to be himself. As was shown on various segments of RHOA throughout the season, Matt’s violent temper was on display, with Kenya’s garage windows shown broken out, and Jordan caught on security videos causing the damage.

The video description of the above YouTube clip explains the content of Matt’s Instagram Live session.

“Matt Jordan took to Instagram live last night and revealed some things about Kenya Moore (3:09) that might be surprising. And he tried to explain why he said he had a crush on Porsha Williams (9:20). As you may know, Matt will not be on the Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion since him and Kenya are no longer a couple. (And I’m sure him destroying her property played a part as well.) He allegedly was supposed to be paid $10K for the reunion, which he has been vocal about not receiving. Him and Peter actually got into a physical altercation Tuesday night over Peter basically saying that Matt got played by Kenya. Matt did not seem to want to talk about Peter or the warrant out for his arrest. But he did want to talk about Kenya and Porsha.”

When Jordan was asked how his knuckles were doing, Matt deflected the question, answering that he didn’t know why the person would be asking about his knuckles. Matt and Kenya can also be seen in the below VH1 video titled “Next on #RHOA: Matt’s Back…Kenya’s ex returns, while legal issues arise for some of the ‘Wives.”



Porsha also got the chance to clear up rumors floating around about Porsha and Apollo Nida.



As seen in the above video, rumors that Todd Tucker had accused Porsha of sleeping with Apollo before Nida went to prison were untrue. There was a doctored Instagram photo that claimed Porsha had admitted to having “a moment” with Apollo, and claimed that everything would be spilled during the RHOA reunion. However, Porsha blamed that Instagram bit of fake news on a troll, and the above video shows how easy it would be for someone to Photoshop a fake Instagram post.

Lots of laughs ???????????? @lodwill A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Warning: The below video may contain offensive language.



