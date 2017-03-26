Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update Via VanirAOSP ROM Ready For Samsung Galaxy S3

The Samsung Galaxy S3 will not receive the official Android Nougat update anymore, but thanks to custom ROM developers, those who are still holding on to the 2012 flag bearer still have a chance to experience the latest mobile OS from Google. For instance, installing the Vanir AOSP ROM to the Samsung Galaxy S3 will bring in the Android 7.1.1 Nougat version.

Team Android explained that the Vanir AOSP firmware offering the Nougat goodies for the Samsung Galaxy S3 units that are particularly bearing the model number GT-I9300 delivers a fast and smooth performance. Describing the custom ROM further, the publication noted the following.

“VanirAOSP ROM was founded on the premise of performance tuning Android. They are based on AOSP, but include features (many of which have been rewritten to be more efficient) from other ROMs.”

Moreover, specific features to experience upon installing the Android 7.1.1 Nougat Vanir AOSP ROM include Quiet Hours, battery light, animation controls, battery saver mode, Advanced Reboot option, sound options, Google-based reverse lookup, automatic updater, partition info and Quick Unlock, among others.

Another custom firmware available for the Samsung Galaxy S3 is the Lineage OS 14.1, which is also based on Android 7.1.1 update. According to the Android Soul, it provides a chance for the smartphone users to tweak the settings to ensure a smooth performance.

“Since this is an official release of Lineage OS, the ROM can be expected to be used as a daily driver, but it’s preferably safer to flash the Nightly builds,” the report noted. However, Samsung Galaxy S3 owners looking for more Android adventure can opt to take advantage of the experimental builds that will allow them to try out the latest from the Lineage firmware.

Make sure to head over to the linked sources provided above for comprehensive guides if you wish to pursue with installing either the VanirAOSP ROM or the Lineage OS 14.1 to your Samsung Galaxy S3. Utilizing any kind of unofficial firmware to Samsung Galaxy smartphones is a huge risk as it could permanently damage the device, especially when done wrong.

Moreover, the video provided below shows how to install the Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based Lineage OS 14.1 to Samsung Galaxy S3, courtesy of the Learn EVthing Youtube channel.

Also, before pushing through with the custom ROM installation, The Inquisitr would like to remind you first of the following pre-requisites and other vital notes to ensure a successful update.

Do a battery-check.

To prevent the Samsung Galaxy S3 from automatically powering down in the middle of the custom ROM installation process because of a drained juice pack, which could result in a bricked device, it is recommended to update the device when it still has at least 80 percent battery level. But just to be even more certain that undesirable situations like this won’t happen, it’s always better to have a fully-charged Galaxy S3 before installing the Android Nougat custom ROM.

Install a custom recovery tool.

Custom recovery tools, such as the highly-recommended TeamWin Recovery Project (TWRP) and ClockWorkMod (CWM) serve two major purposes. First, it is used to create a backup of all the indispensable data and settings stored on the Samsung Galaxy S3. Take note that using a custom ROM can wipe out the phone’s entire memory. Second, a recovery tool is required to flash the custom ROM on the Android phone.

Install proper USB drivers.

A custom ROM update for the Samsung Galaxy S3 will not be possible without a PC connection. Thus, to avoid potential hassles along the way, the correct USB driver for the S3 should be correctly installed on the computer, so it will be able to recognize the smartphone as soon as you link it with the PC. Enable the USB Debugging mode on the Galaxy S3 is also a must.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Samsung]