Underage Malia Obama Spotted At Over 21 Club, Berates White House Correspondent

On Saturday night, the daughter of President Barack Obama had plans to hang out with friends and party in New York City, but things didn’t quite go as she had probably planned. 18-year-old Malia Obama went out and ended up in an over 21 club where she was recognized by numerous people and that included White House correspondent got Gateway Pundit who she ended up confronting and yelling at in front of everyone.

Barack Obama’s oldest daughter was in the exclusive Soho nightclub known as The Parlor when she was spotted by a conservative performance artist named Martina Markota, per the Conservative Firing Line. It just so happened that they were in the club at the same time for the very exclusive Parlor which is for 21-years and up.

Obamas daughter is next to me In a club in NYC right now — Martina Markota (@MartinaMarkota) March 26, 2017

While at The Parlor, Malia Obama was hanging out with a number of party guests in attendance, and she seemed to be having a great time. Well, that was until she spotted a man named Lucian Wintrich who is a White House correspondent for the Gateway Pundit and things took a turn.

The Gateway Pundit actually reported the entire situation and put things into place as Wintrich was actually tweeting out events as they happened.

Again, Malia Obama is at the party my friend is hosting in SoHo; she just literally started yelling at me lol — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 26, 2017

As the report from Gateway Pundit states, numerous witnesses watched Malia Obama not only confront Wintrich, but she started yelling at him. Wintrich is of the belief that the oldest Obama daughter was intoxicated at the time and that she was “stirring up controversy.”

After spotting Malia in the club, and before she actually approached Wintrich, he tried to take a picture of her. Upon coming up to him and yelling at him, he said that Malia Obama said, “If you wanna have a conversation, let’s sit down…let’s have a real conversation.”

He responded in the affirmative and said, “Absolutely,” in response, but that only made her angrier than she was before. Malia reportedly then said she thinks Wintrich is “disgusting” before her own personal security walked up and took her away from the situation.

Wintrich tried to get another picture of her in the club, but he didn’t catch much of Malia in the shot. He was advised to remove the picture or risk being banned from The Parlor by management, but he chose not to delete it.

SO management of Parlor in NYC told me to delete the Malia Obama shoulder pic from all my of social media or I’d be banned; GUESS I’M BANNED pic.twitter.com/ns8T2oZP87 — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 26, 2017

Martina Markota was asked on Twitter about Malia Obama getting into the over 21 club and wondered how she could have possibly entered into The Parlor. She responded by saying that “they weren’t checking ID’s” at the door and people were being told to go right in.

Of course, this has started a massive wave on Twitter about the Obama children being “privileged” and the backlash that would likely come about if one of Donald Trump’s children did the same thing.

Again, for the record, 18 year old Malia Obama literally scolded me for being in the same (21+) lounge in NYC as her???????? #BadParenting — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 26, 2017

Malia Obama may no longer be in the White House with the 44th President and the rest of her family, but she is always going to be in the spotlight. That isn’t any fault of her own, but it is simply the way life is going to be for her. Being 18-years-old and in a 21+ nightclub in New York City is one thing, but being allegedly intoxicated and berating a White House correspondent is another, and that is going to bring about all of the wrong kind of attention.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images]