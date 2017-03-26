‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3: Three Schwifty Fan Theories For S3’s Debut Episode

Rick and Morty Season 3 has not been officially announced as of date, but fan theories and rumors about the upcoming animated black comedy are already abounding. With Rick imprisoned by the Galactic Federation during the finale of Season 2, many fans have weighed in on how the show could quickly address the genius, albeit tragic character’s freedom early on in the third season.

If there is anything that is certain, however, it would be the fact that Rick and Morty Season 3 would not waste multiple episodes on Rick’s eventual escape from the Galactic Federation’s maximum security prison. A Den of Geek report quoted a statement from Dan Harmon himself, describing how the series would most likely address Rick’s incarceration.

“I don’t think anybody wants to do a third season that simply spends a whole bunch of episodes dealing with a situation that we created at the end of the second season. So I think that’s a non-spoiler way of saying things should be okay pretty quickly.”

With this in mind, it seems certain that Rick and Morty Season 3 would move on from the events of the Season 2 finale relatively quickly. Here then, are three notable fan theories about what exactly might happen during the Season 3 debut, with regards to Rick’s fate.

The Council of Ricks Bust Dimension C-137 Rick Out

Numerous fans have theorized that the Council of Ricks, who were introduced to the series in the tenth episode of Season 1, would play a role in Dimension C-137 Rick’s escape. The Council of Ricks was shown to have a pretty turbulent relationship with the series’ original Rick, though they do, in some ways, respect him as one of the multiverse’s most brilliant Ricks. Thus, according to numerous fans of the animated black comedy, there is a good chance that the Council of Ricks might do something to break the tormented genius out.

While this theory seems plausible, other fans of the show have pointed out that breaking Rick out of prison through the Council of Ricks is a notably mainstream plot development. Rick and Morty, for its part, has been anything but mainstream. Nevertheless, the show’s creators could simply troll its fans and go for something extremely conventional. So conventional, in fact, that it would catch everyone by surprise.

Jerry To Play a Role in Rick’s Freedom

One of the most creative fan theories that have emerged as of late involves Jerry, Rick’s least favored family member. Considering that Rick hates Jerry and the Galactic Federation on equal levels, there is a good chance that the genius’ son-in-law might actually thrive in his job at the Federation. With this in mind, Jerry might end up having a pretty decent position and be in charge of Earth. Due to his incompetence, however, he would end up destroying the entire organization, leaving inmates such as Rick completely free.

This particular theory might seem far-fetched in many ways, but no one can deny that these possible plot developments are very akin to what has been seen in Rick and Morty over the last couple of seasons. Rick and Morty thrives on the unpredictable, after all. If this theory actually proves to be true, fans could expect the entire turn of events to happen in just one episode.

Rick Goes Free, No Questions Asked

Rick and Morty has always been unorthodox, and the series is almost certain to always turn TV conventions upside down. With this in mind, a rather interesting theory has emerged stating that Season 3 might simply go about normally, with Rick being free and interacting with his family like normal. His escape from the Galactic Federation prison would never be mentioned (or mentioned just in passing), but the exact events that happened leading up to his escape would remain a mystery to viewers.

Considering Rick and Morty‘s penchant for pulling off the unexpected, there is actually a fair chance that the animated TV series would do something like this. After all, there is simply no better way to troll viewers than to have the series’ plot move forward as if nothing happened at all. As unforgiving to viewers as this might sound, this theory is, in a lot of ways, classic Rick and Morty.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]