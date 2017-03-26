‘Orange Is the New Black’s’ Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Got Married [Photos]

Longtime partners Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli got married on Saturday in Palm Springs, California in a confetti-themed wedding. Martha Stewart Weddings was first to cover the beautiful and fun-themed ceremony. The two brides who met on the set of Orange Is The New Black explained that they chose their wedding theme because of their obsession with Pillsbury Funfetti cake and just as well, Samira and Lauren wanted to put a twist on their non-traditional wedding.

The confetti-themed event was planned beautifully by Beth Helmstetter Events and fulfilled the wishes of Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli that their wedding was a day of fun and celebration. The afternoon wedding was held outdoors in sunny Palm Springs. It was officiated by Samira Wiley’s parents. Montel Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” played as the honorees made their way up the aisle. After the ceremony, Samira and Lauren made their way to the reception to the tune of Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

#aboutlastnight A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli both looked stunning in Christian Siriano. Samira wore a traditional white wedding dress that was fitted in the bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves that showed off her elegant neckline and shoulders. The dress was full length and had Samira looking like a princess. Samira changed out of the huge gown before the reception.

Lauren Morelli, also donning Christian Siriano, opted to go less traditional but still beautiful in white. She wore a white top with an intricate lace design with fitted white trouser pants and a long white cape.

Uno mas… #throwback to that one time we got the perfect "kiss me" selfie. Happy Love Day, everyone. ???? A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Samira and Lauren’s wedding reception was just as non-traditional as their wedding. The party area was decorated with colorful garlands and lights. The glassware was playfully mismatched to go along with the white and gold flatware and black and white plates. The fun settings were displayed on wood tables that were decorated by place settings made up of flowers and citrus fruit. As Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli danced their first dance at the reception, a large blast of confetti showered down on them.

Samira and Lauren met on the set of Orange Is The New Black and quickly bonded. At the time, Lauren was married but having some relationship issues with her husband. She said that as she went through the breakup of that marriage and realized that she was gay, Samira was always there by her side for support.

????Happy Valentine's Day, Valentine. #pantssilkyafdoe A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

“Samira became my outlet, and through that process I fell in love with her,” Lauren told Out Magazine. “But I thought, ‘This will be the one that got away.’ Being with her felt too good to be true.”

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli dated for almost two years after ending her marriage. That’s when Lauren started planning her proposal to Samira. It was all going to happen while the women were on vacation together in Palm Springs. Knowing that she was going to be in New York shooting Orange Is The New Black while Samira was in Toronto shooting her new series The Handmaid’s Tale, Lauren wanted to make sure their vacation together was special, and she wanted to make her romance with Samira an official engagement.

Thank you for your diversity, your expansive definition of female bodies, your spirit, and your talent, @csiriano. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

Lauren found the ring she wanted to give to Samira and had it shipped just in time for the trip. Before Lauren and Samira left for their trip, Lauren prompted Samira to get up, and the two started dancing together. Then Samira said that Lauren pulled out the engagement ring she had hidden behind the couch and popped the question. She said she was worried that Samira knew what she was up to but she was so shocked at Lauren’s proposal that she wouldn’t stop crying. Samira and Lauren chose to get married in Palm Springs because it was the same romantic place where they got engaged less than six months ago.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Stringer/Getty Images]