Zara Larsson Reveals How Her New Album Was Inspired By Beyonce

Zara Larsson just dropped her new album, So Good. Her debut includes her breakout hits like “Lush Life” and “Ain’t My Fault,” and her buzzworthy single “Symphony.” The Swedish pop star revealed how Beyonce’s music inspired the “soundtrack” to her own life.

The singer has always been outspoken about her love and support for Beyonce, reported Nation.com. Larsson revealed that the singer’s album, B’Day inspired her to become a singer. When Larsson was asked about the album that is the soundtrack to her life, she talked about Beyonce’s sophomore release.

“B’day by Beyoncé. I am a really big Beyoncé fan, like a proper crazy fan. this album was the moment when I went from liking her to loving her.”

She also revealed that she’s equally inspired by Lady Gaga. When she was asked about her favorite quote, the singer quoted the “Million Reasons” singer.

“Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.”

The 19-year-old pop star also admitted that she loves Rihanna’s style. You can tell she’s inspired by the “Work” singer whenever you look at her Instagram account or if you watch her “Ain’t My Fault” music video.

“Her style is really fashion forward and very versatile. I feel with her that there are no rules, she just wears what she wants,” she said.

Zara Larsson is revealing why she’s so supportive of her fellow female artists. She spoke to iNews’ Jessica Barrett about ditching her Swedish accent, and why more women should be supporting each other.

“I’m very happy about that,” Larsson said when told she sounds like Rihanna. “[The Swedish accent] is not pretty.”

She doesn’t pretend that she’s a “woke” superstar, according to Entertainment Weekly. Zara is always talking about women’s issues and says she’s an “absolutely a feminist” while hinting that she’s equally a “man-hater.” She even touches on talks such as Black Lives Matter and abortion. However, Zara will leave her politics out of her music as she just wants women to feel good about themselves.

“That’s just who I am as a person. And that’s reflected in my music a little bit, but it’s not like I’m trying to make a feminist album. In a way it kind of is – it’s very empowering, and it’s fun. The people I think of when I’m making music are young women, like myself, so it’s definitely very uplifting. My song ‘Make That Money Girl’ – that attitude flavors the whole album.”

While Larsson supports a lot of her pop peers, she prefers to be more like Rihanna rather than Taylor Swift.

“On Twitter and Instagram and in my personal life I’m very outspoken and vocal about what I think,” she said. “I’ll post pics of myself drinking, having a good time on a night out. That’s not being a bad person. To me it’s what important to treat people with respect, or care about LGBTQ.”

Meanwhile, Zara Larsson insisted that pop stars can “never win” when it comes to social media and has addressed the double standards that run rampant in the music industry.

“Just those typical ‘bad’ ones, ‘bad girls’ doing ‘bad things,’ when an equal number of men are doing the same things. Look at all those rock stars from way back! Female pop stars can never win, especially when it comes to being sexy, or not sexy, and whether you are owning this, or being owned. You know, looking at Beyoncé, she is owning her sexuality, especially in Lemonade. But it’s also like, when she and Jay Z are performing together, why aren’t you in a bathing suit, Jay?”

Larsson makes a promise to promote women’s rights. She was seen attending one of the many women’s marches that took place the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. She even took to Instagram to post a picture of herself putting a condom on her leg to make a point to men who claim they’re “too big” to wear one.

Zara Larsson is set to take the American music industry by storm and she’s just getting started. If she can attract attention with her Instagram posts and tweets, then she will do it.

