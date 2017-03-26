‘Grey’s Anatomy’ S13E18 Spoilers: Maggie Goes All-Out To Treat Mom’s Cancer

As predicted earlier for Grey’s Anatomy, Diane’s cancer is no longer a secret to her daughter Maggie. In fact, she has confessed to Maggie that she is suffering from cancer. Maggie is done with studying her mother’s case. And, now she is ready to go all-out to treat her mother. Maggie tells her half-sister Meredith that Diane is really suffering.

Maggie, played by Kelly McCreary, is going to push all the boundaries for her mother’s cancer treatment. Season 13’s Episode 18, which is called “Be Still, My Soul,” will probably see her fight other doctors over the treatment process. The promo promises a highly expressive episode, where Maggie is found to have an emotional connection with her mother. So far, she has been a bit irritated about her mother’s repeated appearance in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. She had no clue that her mother was suffering from inflammatory breast cancer.

Diane earlier appeared in Episode 12 and developed a good relation with Maggie’s colleagues. In this episode, she came to know that her rash was tested and she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Diane immediately wanted her daughter to know about it. However, when she stayed at Meredith’s house, Maggie and Meredith had a confrontation. During the confrontation, Maggie indicated that she was not convinced enough to accept mom Diane yet. As a result, Diane left the place silently, without letting her daughter know about her sickness.

According to the official synopsis of Grey’s Anatomy S13E18, when Maggie’s mom’s health deteriorates, the doctors are at odds over how to treat her. The promo shows that Maggie gets highly emotional while telling Meredith that her mother is really sick.

“You need to be prepared,” an offscreen voice which appears to belong to a doctor, tells Maggie.

Even Meredith seems unconvinced about Maggie’s way of treating mom Diane. She believes it is doing her harm. However, Maggie has her own reasons.

“My mom wants to live,” she tells Meredith.

As doctors seem to agree that no medical treatment can beat Diane’s cancer, things get more emotional. Maggie seems totally determined to leave no stone unturned for her mother’s treatment. The promo ends with an intense statement/request from Diane to her daughter.

“I don’t want to die,” Diane tells Maggie.

Remember this is the same Maggie who, in the previous episode, preferred taking her mother’s medical records to giving Diane a hug after knowing about her condition. She seemed more a doctor than a daughter.

Diane initially gave her an impression that she was getting breast implants, when she was having her mastectomy done. Even after studying her mother’s medical records, she does not come to her mother who kept waiting for her daughter. Maggie preferred discussing her mother’s condition with Meredith to talking to her mother. However, the Episode 18 promo finds her to be highly emotional about her mother. Those, who found her behavior a bit weird in the previous episode, should also consider that there is a long history of bitterness between the mother and the daughter. Maggie obviously took some time to open up.

The next episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 will also have Jo discover DeLuca’s secret love for her. It is unclear if Jo will give DeLuca a chance or keep working on her relation with Alex. Seems like DeLuca’s confession of his love for Jo might cause trouble in the equation between Jo and Alex.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

