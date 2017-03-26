Antonio Banderas, 56, Reveals This Important Detail About His Heart Attack

New details about Antonio Banderas’ heart attack have surfaced. The actor revealed he suffered a heart attack back in January, but it was not from working out. He made an appearance on Saturday, March 25 at a film festival in Malaga, Spain where he opened up about his health scare and how he feels today.

“I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage,” he was quoted saying to the Associated Press, as quoted by People.



According to the AP, Banderas said he underwent surgery that left three stents in his arteries and insists that “it hasn’t been as dramatic as some have written.” Banderas spoke out after reports in January said he was rushed to the hospital from his Switzerland home after experiencing “agonizing pains in chest” while working out, reports The Sun.

Reports have surfaced that Antonio has not suffered one, but multiple heart attacks in recent months. According to Radar Online, he was rushed to the Clinique de Genolier medical center near Geneva after suffering a previous episode, reports Gossip Cop.

The outlet goes on to claim the actor’s “health has been going downhill again,” and doctors may bar him from flying to his hometown in Spain, where he’s scheduled to receive his lifetime achievement award on March 25. Shortly after the report surfaced, a rep for Banderas released a statement stating the actor is in “perfectly good health” and was never admitted to the Geneolier medical center. Banderas’s rep also said he underwent several medical exams in a Swiss clinic, but he wasn’t hospitalized and is safe to travel.

He previously told The Sun that he had an “episode” at his home in England, which resulted in him being taken to the hospital. However, Antonio did not reveal that his health scare was a heart attack until now. The Mask of Zorro star told the British newspaper that the doctors who treated him were excellent. Now, Antonio is enjoying his life after his health scare.

He took to Instagram to share a photo of him and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel looking happy while “enjoying nature after a small scare.”

Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto. Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos. A post shared by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Banderas revealed that he has moved from Hollywood to the English countryside to live a more relaxed lifestyle.

“This house gives me the simplicity and freedom I need in my life at the moment. I find Surrey magical. I am not a party person any more so I have the space and peace to write and really get inside my own head – I am working on several scripts. I go cycling in the woods and everyone is incredibly friendly. Above all, I am surrounded by nature. I love watching the deer and foxes that come into my garden.”

The 56-year-old also poked fun at himself when he shared a video of himself rock climbing on his Facebook page.

He captioned the post, “Apparently, some media today have had a Heart Press Attack.”

The actor doesn’t just enjoy walking, rock climbing, and living a relaxed lifestyle. Antonio stays healthy and fit thanks to his Mediterranean diet. He is one of the many Hollywood actors who eats delicious Mediterranean food and drinks white tea. This diet includes fresh fruit and vegetables, pasta, bread, olive oil, and fish. According to Weight Loss Recipes, Antonio stays away from beef and prefers to eat either chicken or turkey.

The actor is also said to drink white tea daily. This tea contains antioxidants, polyphenols, and other ingredients that help slows down metabolism, prevents oxidation of fats, and promotes weight loss. Studies have also found this white tea has properties that reduce blood glucose levels and is used for the treatment of those suffering from metabolic syndrome.

Antonio Banderas lives an active and healthy lifestyle by staying active, sticking to the Mediterranean diet, and drinking white tea.

[Featured Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]