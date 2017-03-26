Divorce Off: Huma Abedin Takes Back Serial Cheater Hubby, Anthony Weiner?

Hillary Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin decided to call off her divorce to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner. They have been separated since August after the media exposed Weiner’s cheating, sexting, and inappropriate behavior with other women.

According to Radar Online, Abedin is now working hard on her marriage because she doesn’t want to divorce her husband. This is good news to Weiner as he’s been against the separation from the start.

“He has been spending 80 to 90 percent of his time at the [Irving Place apartment] they share… If there is a disagreement, he goes to his mother’s apartment in Brooklyn,” an insider stated.

“Both [his and her] families are hoping they will reconcile.”

According to the report, the summer split was “strongly encouraged” by Clinton camp as they felt Weiner could hurt Hillary’s chances in the election.

Even so, many people find it hard to believe that Huma would give Anthony another try, considering how many times he has betrayed her with repeated cheating allegations.

“Huma has been working hard on her relationship with Anthony.”

Four months after Clinton lost the election, Abedin and Weiner decide to give their marriage another try.

The former congressman has a history of straying from Huma, but he believes this time, he will be faithful to her. He knows that if he isn’t Abedin will divorce him and never give him another chance, the New York Post reported.

In 2011, Anthony “accidentally” tweeted a picture of his erect penis in his boxers to a college student. When Weiner was asked about the picture, he denied sending it, at least at first. The college student claimed that the picture came “out of the blue.” She added that their conversations before that were casual. Two weeks later, Weiner resigned from Congress as more allegations poured in.

Two years later, while running for mayor, more sexting and photos came out, posting under the alias of “Carlos Danger.” Refusing to withdraw from the race, Weiner lost the election and came in fifth.

In 2016, his wife, Huma led Clinton’s presidential campaign, and that’s when additional inappropriate text messages came out. In September, the media alleged that Weiner sent X-rated messages to a minor. The next month, Abedin became the subject of Clinton’s email FBI investigation.

Despite all of this, an insider claimed that Weiner and Abedin are in love and they are dedicated to making their marriage work. They believe that the pressures of the campaign caused Weiner to relapse.

In September, Weiner enrolled in an outpatient sex addiction therapy. Since graduating the program, he continues to work on his issues by attending weekly therapy sessions.

“A lot of [their] friends believe this is an illness, that he is sick. Huma takes it into consideration that there’s been no affair or physical contact that anybody is aware of. He never met [the women].”

While Huma may forgive her husband for his behavior, that doesn’t mean everyone has. The couple had planned on sending their 5-year-old son, Jordan, to a private school downtown, but many of the parents were concerned about Weiner’s involvement.

“Parents were very concerned… They didn’t want [Anthony] to be on the playground,” the family inside source explained.

That’s when Abedin and Weiner came to an agreement. Anthony will not show up for pick up or drop off, which seemed to make the other parents feel more comfortable with Jordan attending the private school.

Huma Abedin’s representative denied the rumors of the reconciliation. They stated that they are co-parenting and “trying to make the best of a complicated situation.”

