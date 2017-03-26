Kate Middleton Not ‘Left In Tears’ After ‘Confronting’ Husband About Ski Trip

The Duchess of Cambridge, still known as Kate Middleton, was not “left in tears” after Prince William’s Switzerland getaway in which he was photographed talking to another woman.

In Touch reported via Gossip Cop that the mother-of-two is furious because William was supposed to be on a mere ski trip with male friends. “[Middleton] expected [William] to do some serious skiing, have a few drinks with his mates and go to bed. He wasn’t supposed to be spending time with women,” a so-called source disclosed to the outlet.

The magazine further alleged that Kate was “left in tears” when she opted to confront William about it. The news debunking site dismissed the late headline. A royal insider reportedly assured the site that Kate doesn’t feel humiliated by William’s ski getaway.

Furthermore, the mother of the woman in question already stepped out to clarify the allegations. She said that Sophie Taylor, an Australian model, is not only a “girl of integrity,” but also someone who has a relationship of her own. The mother said that Sophie would never put the married royal in an “awkward position.”

Apart from refuting the claim that Kate is still angry at William, Gossip Cop dismissed claims that the Duchess of Cambridge is actually pregnant with her third baby. Hollywood Life claimed that the ecstatic parents revealed the great news to their eldest, George, who was so happy that his “mummy has a new bubby in her tummy.”

The Queen reportedly asked her staff to have a champagne toast to celebrate the couple’s joy who has dealt with “false pregnancy hopes toward the end of last year.” The allegations even extended to the ski trip. It was reportedly Kate who urged her husband to “go on one last boys’ vacation before focusing on a new baby.”

However, regardless of how seemingly joyful the news may sound, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and reminded readers that the Palace hasn’t said anything about Kate’s rumored pregnancy.

The royal couple recently put on a united front when they went to Paris for a three-day post-Brexit diplomatic trip. After visiting the city, the 35-year-old royal gave a speech during a gathering of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. William made sure to accompany his wife as she opened up about the pressure that comes with parenthood.

Kate admits via the Independent that motherhood is a “rewarding and wonderful experience,” but it is similarly a “huge challenge.” Despite having a full-time nanny for George and Charlotte, things can still be overwhelming because “there is no rule book.”

“Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It’s full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together.”

She expressed concern for mothers whose mental health can be affected because of these challenges. Kate does active work for the mental health charity Heads Together, which she established with her husband and brother-in-law Harry. She asked mothers to seek help for mental support because “our children need us to look after ourselves and get the support we need.”

William and Kate will stay full time at the Kensington Palace starting this autumn. To prepare for the relocation, the construction of an underground basement for their future residence will soon commence. While the trend for the underground extension or “iceberg basements” is amassing critics because of its disruptive nature, it is believed that officials will “make an exception” for the royal couple.

According to Express, the extension will have offices for a hundred of the Palace’s staff members. It will also serve as the home of the royals’ ceremonial dresses.

[Featured Image by Arthur Edwards-Pool/Getty Images]