Paige Sex Tape Scandal: WWE Reportedly Worried About Possibility Of More Videos

Paige’s sex tape scandal may not be over yet, with reports that the WWE is worried that there could still be more explicit videos on the way showing the embattled star.

The former Divas champion was the subject of a sex tape leak last week, with nude images and alleged sex tape showing Paige hitting the internet. The leak came amid what appeared to be a larger incident targeting a number of celebrities, including Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried.

There could still be more trouble ahead for Paige, with a report from the U.K.’s Sun reported that more embarrassing videos may be on the way.

“A string of videos have appeared of Norfolk-born Paige, including one with two separate male wrestlers,” the report noted. “Other images show her flashing and posing in selfies taken in the bathroom.”

For the WWE, the sex tape scandal has already grown larger. In the days after Paige’s nude photos and sex tape emerged, other images and video showed up featuring other wrestling stars.

“In the days that followed the Paige leaks, lurid material ranging from topless bathroom selfies to X-rated videos began to appear online featuring four other current or former WWE stars,” the New York Post noted. “First, nudes surfaced of former stars Kaitlyn and Maria. On Tuesday, current diva Summer Rae said topless bathroom selfies circulating online were fakes. On Wednesday, X-rated pictures were released that apparently show former WWE women’s champion Victoria performing oral sex, according to The Sun.”

The prospect of more sex tapes from Paige — or any of the others already involved in the leak — reportedly has the WWE very worried. The New York Post report noted that the company is hoping that the entire incident will “blow over” without any further fallout.

Wrestling insider and journalist Dave Meltzer reported that the WWE is holding off on any disciplinary measures — at least for now.

“I did hear from WWE, and they didn’t say anything specific, but they’re not going to do anything to anybody … the gist of it is that they’re going to wait for it to blow over … if for some reason it doesn’t, they may have to change. Right now, they’re waiting for it to blow over,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio, (via FlickeringMyth.com).

Paige and the WWE have had a tricky relationship for several months now. Last year, she was hit with a suspension for allegedly violating the league’s wellness policy, and the problems spiraled from there, the New York Times noted.

“The fight between Paige and WWE began in the fall of 2016 when she suffered a neck injury. WWE thought the injury wasn’t too severe, but Paige insisted it was and she decided to have surgery. That did not sit well with WWE. The 24-year-old later was hit with mandatory 60-day suspensions for violating the company’s anti-drug wellness policy on two separate occasions during her post-surgery recovery.”

It appears that at least her near future with the WWE is not in danger. Reports have indicated that the company has no plans to cut ties with Paige, and doing so might be incredibly tricky. Because Paige was the victim of the sex tape leak and had no part in its release, the public optics of firing her would likely be too difficult for the WWE.

Paige also appears to have significant fan support, with many rallying to her side after the scandal erupted.

It’s also unclear if the Paige sex tape scandal could lead to even bigger consequences for the person or people who leaked the images and video. After a 2014 sex tape and nude image leak that targeted dozens of celebrities, the FBI took up the investigation and eventually arrested a man from Pennsylvania for hacking into their emails.

[Featured Image by Joachim Sielski/Getty Images]