Little Mix’s Cover Of “Love On The Brain” Proves To Be One Of Their Best Ever

Since UK girl band, Little Mix became the first group to win XFactor UK in 2011, they’ve proven, time and time again that their vocals can stand against the industry’s best. This week proved no different for the group of talented ladies.

Little Mix stopped by iHeartRadio to cover Rihanna’s hit song, “Love On The Brain,” proving that they can pretty much slay anything that’s thrown their way. The girl group, which consists of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwal (who all auditioned as solo artists, but were eventually put into a group during the eight season of XFactor UK) are no stranger to covering songs by popular artists, which was a requirement for all contestants.

Since then, Little Mix has regularly covered songs by their peers and put their own spin on them, some of which have attracted the attention of said peers. Little Mix’s 2015 mashup cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Want To Dance With Somebody,” and Jason Derulo’s “Want To Want Me” impressed Jason so much, that he reached out to the group to compliment them. This interaction eventually lead to Little Mix and Jason joining forces for their 2016 hit, “Secret Love Song,” for their album Get Weird.

Little Mix’s cover of “Love On On The Brain,” which has racked up nearly 1.5 million views as of writing time, is a stark contrast to the source material.

Rihanna’s version is raw and emotionally gripping, whereas Little Mix’s acoustic version is something that you can dance to. Unsurprisingly, each girl shined on their respective parts, but it’s the four-part harmonies that take this cover to a place even Rihanna couldn’t reach.

Unlike some girl groups who use every one of their solos as a bid for solo superstardom, Little Mix is content with putting on the best possible performance. None of the girls try to outdo the other. If there are standout moments, it’s because their voice truly fit that part of the song. This could be due, in part, because all of the seem to have friendship as a foundation of their relationship. Though only the girls know the true status of their relationships, it would appear that they all seem to genuinely seem to like each other. Their camaraderie is apparent on stage, and they’re not bogged down by the rumors of strife within the group. The times that they are, they’re quick to shut them down.

After rumors swirled that Perrie Edwards was being shady by cropping Jesy Nelson out of one of her Instagram post, Perrie’s response proved that she was just looking out for Jesy who wasn’t happy with her look in the photo and asked to be cropped out. Jesy confirmed as much in a Snap Chat video shortly after.

The members of Little Mix are not afraid to uplift each other, and sing the praises of their band members. They’re also not afraid to be outdone.

Their stunning vocals, coupled with their genuine support for each other, could be why they’re a force to be reckoned with and why their latest cover is their best yet. I would imagine that creativity can flourish when each member isn’t constantly competing with the other.

If you couldn’t tell by their expressions, that they are 100% percent supportive of each other, then the exchange at the end between Jesy and Perrie may open your eyes. As the video fades out, Perrie Edwards can be heard cheering Jesy on for finishing out the song with stellar last note, by shouting, “Yes, queen get it!”

With each cover that Little Mix put out, they break down the stereotype that manufactured groups aren’t talented, and that women can’t get along. If you’d haven’t heard the amazing cover, and want to know if I’m completely tone deaf, then I encourage you to listen for yourself. You can check out Little Mix’s cover of “Love On The Brain” below.

