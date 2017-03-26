Danielle Bregoli Net Worth: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Will Soon Move Beyond $1M Worth

Danielle Bregoli will reportedly be making a small fortune off her “Cash me outside” fame — more than $1 million in net worth, and still growing.

The teenager first made famous for her appearance on an episode of the Dr. Phil show about troubled teens has turned the short clip into viral fame, with millions of followers on social media and reports that she’s working on a reality show. Though Bregoli has only been on the national scene for a few weeks, there are reports that the “Cash me outside” girl’s net worth could very quickly surpass $1 million.

According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, Danielle Bregoli’s net worth is set to explode as she takes advantage of her fame. The site noted that Bregoli already had an estimated net worth of $200,000 by mid-March, and that it was set to grow quickly given her big audience and potential for commercial revenue.

“Bregoli has done an amazingly great job at cashing in on her fame. For example, she is doing paid product placements on Instagram for Fit Tea and Postmates. To those who may think that a 13-year-old getting paid to do paid advertisements on Instagram is utterly ridiculous, not so fast. Her Fit Tea video has been viewed a whopping 6.7 million times. Celebrities who have Bregoli’s following on Instagram can easily make up to $100,000 a month on product ads, and as much as $50,000 on a single post.”

Bregoli has a series of Instagram posts with product placement, posing with Ruffles potato chips in one shot and Fit Tea in another video.

Clothes @fashionnova ???? Ruffles are bae ???? A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Cash me drinking @fittea and nothing else how bout dat ????☕️#ad A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:00am PST

That isn’t the only place the “Cash me outside” girl has been cashing in. Danielle Bregoli has reportedly been charging up to $40,000 for making public appearances. As Hollywood Life reported, Bregoli had one event scheduled in March — her 14th birthday — and there are reports of at least one more in May.

“Danielle is reportedly getting paid over $40k to make an appearance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in May, according to TMZ. That’s just for one appearance! The owner of the company throwing the festival also told the site he will be throwing Danielle’s 14th birthday party in March and she’ll get a cut of the ticket sales for that too. Apparently, Danielle’s representation says for an appearance in the U.S. she wants around $30k and you’ll have to fork up $40k for her to go overseas for an appearance.”

While it may seem almost impossible that Danielle Bregoli can turn her Dr. Phil show appearance into a net worth of more than $1 million, there are actually other examples of viral stars making a fortune off their sudden fame. One of the most successful examples may be the “Grumpy Cat,” the permanently unhappy cat who burst to fame in 2011. This led to a slew of Grumpy Cat appearances and merchandise, generating what the Huffington Post reported to be $100 million in revenue for the cat’s owners.

They don't like to see u winninnnnnn ????@ownthelight ⬅️go read his caption A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Other viral stars have made close to $1 million as well. Chris Crocker, who first gained fame as the teary-eyed teenager pleading with his YouTube viewer to “leave Britney alone!” ended up making a reported $450,000 from his defense of Britney Spears, TheRichest reported.

For Danielle Bregoli, the biggest chunk of her reported $1 million net worth could be coming from a new reality show. There have been reports that the “Cash me outside” girl had a series of meetings with television executives about the idea of a show following her life, though it’s not clear if any of those plans are being put into motion.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]