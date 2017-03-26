Facebook Post: Cargo Container Full Of Black Women At Port In Savannah, Georgia?

There is a rumor going around Facebook, claiming that a cargo container or shipping trailer full of young black women was discovered in Savannah, Georgia, at the port.

On Facebook, the post encourages others to share the news about Savannah, and asks why mainstream media isn’t covering the alleged discovery of young black women supposedly rescued from sex trafficking. However, this Facebook post might be a hoax, with the Facebook post not linking to any valid news stories about the alleged discovery of young black women in a cargo container in Savannah, nor does it include any photos of the alleged discovery. The Facebook post doesn’t provide details about when the young black women were allegedly rescued in Savannah. That’s because the Facebook post could be a hoax, designed by someone with a creative mind who wanted to see how far the story could spread on Facebook, with few details about the alleged Savannah discovery of young black women.

“3/21/17 Why is mainstream media NOT talking about the cargo container full of young black women found at the port in Savannah, Georgia that was about to be shipped overseas!? Who’s covering this up? Are Our young BLACK women being stolen from us and sold for sex trafficking? This is another form of slavery!!!! God bless us all!! Please keep your love ones safe. #Copy & #Paste until we get answers!”

As reported by WSAV, the following video calls the Facebook post about the young black women in Savannah “unsubstantiated.”



Therefore, even though people are copying and pasting and sharing the Facebook post about girls supposedly rescued from human trafficking in Savannah, Georgia, there hasn’t been much proof about the source of the rumors.

As of this writing, Snopes doesn’t appear to have any information about the Savannah rumor, but according to the above information, the publication could eventually tackle the rumor and either declare it “untrue” or “unconfirmed” at this point.

The Facebook post was frightening indeed, especially in light of the rumor that 14 girls in Washington, D.C., went missing in a 24-hour period, as reported by Snopes. That news report was deemed a “mixture” of truth and falsehoods, with folks turning real reports about missing teenagers in the D.C. area into Facebook posts and memes online that claimed a bunch of teen girls went missing in one day. Local police debunked the rumors about a massive amount of girls disappearing in Washington on the same day.

Now people are referencing the missing teens from D.C. in their Facebook posts that copy and paste the rumor about “the trailer full of young black women that was about to be shipped yesterday from the Savannah Ports.”

Deidre Harrison was interviewed by WSAV to try and get to the truth of the rumor. Deidre is president of Savannah Working Against Human Trafficking, an organization whose Facebook page is being asked to confirm or deny the rumors. Deidre called the Facebook post unsubstantiated. WSAV also talked to the Department of Homeland Security.

Deidre noted that Facebook can be great for spreading information, but also bad for spreading misinformation.

“What we can currently say is that none of the claims have been substantiated by any government agency or any credible industry on this matter. You want to always know that it’s a matter of a serious crime and impacting a family or somebody’s life, leave it to the first responders, to law enforcement, and investigative agencies.”

However, the Facebook rumor has spread light on the following options that people have when they suspect someone is the victim of human sex trafficking.

Call 911

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll free at 1-888-373-7888

Call the National Center for Misplaced and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678)

[Featured Image by Stephen B. Morton/AP Images]