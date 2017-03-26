How Drake’s More Life Eclipsed Beyonce’s And Justin Bieber’s Streaming Records

Drake’s More Life playlist is making headlines for breaking several music streaming records. Rumors about the More Life project started in October last year, with confirmation coming in the form of a shout out from ItsBizkit, a social media personality who posts exclusive footage of Drake. The following was his statement, while on an interview with Power 105.1 in November.

“Shout out to Drake, shout out to OVO. More Life December 3rd, it’s going down,”

Drake soon shot down the date announced through Instagram, clarifying that More Life was going to be released in the near future, just not on December 3. In another instance, Drake roused his fans when he seemed to suggest that the playlist would be released on March 4, through a handwritten note on Instagram.

He deleted the post moments after putting it up. Generally, the suspense surrounding More Life‘s release is believed to have created significant hype, with hilarious memes of Drake’s proclivity for delaying albums popping up. But as it turns out, there’s much more to its success. Delving a bit into its music streaming record, More Life earned an unrivaled 300 million streams on Apple Music in its first week, and 600 million streams worldwide.

Just to put that into perspective, Beyonce’s Lemonade, which was jacked up by a puffery of cheating rumors garnered an immensely impressive 115.2 million streams in its first week, and Justin Bieber’s Purpose got 100.4 million streams in the same duration. The two are considered to be in the top four, all-time most streamed albums.

At a glance, Drake’s More Life streaming figures don’t add up, considering that Apple Music has only 20 million users, dwarfed by Spotify’s 100 million. So how did Drake’s More Life get to eclipse the combined streams of both Beyonce and Justin Bieber?

Apparently, it is the power of OVO Sound and Radio Beats 1, according to the Apple team behind the project. The following is an outline of the strategy as revealed by Larry Jackson, head of content at Apple.

“It’s the biggest radio station in the world. There’s no way you’re going to find another station that has as many concurrent listeners and audience-wise as Beats 1, period. If you rewind back to July of 2015, and those records that rolled out like ‘Back to Back,’ — ‘Hotline Bling’ debuted on OVO Sound Radio first, ‘Charged Up’ debuted there first — all these records debuted in a space that was really still new and nascent, and [Drake] made it his own. You can glance over it, but we created this idea that was really great for him, and he took advantage of it. Drake and Oliver and [Drake’s other co-manager] Future [The Prince] were the first to do this with us.”

This is as reported by The Verge. According to the Apple exec, Drake had a great team around him that worked to build the exposure. Robert Kondrk, VP of apps on Apple also highlighted some huge factors that played to Drake’s advantage. His audience, for example, moves with him, and so, when he moved from SoundCloud to Beats 1, they followed him to the platform. The coordination between the different elements helped Drake’s music reach a larger audience.

Drake is reported to have celebrated the success of his More Life release by buying himself as 40,000-square-foot mansion in Toronto. According to the Globe And Mail, the house, which is located in the Bridle Path area features a hot tub on the roof, a swimming pool in the basement, and a basketball court. As for Beyonce and Justin Bieber, the only two people who’ve proven to have the power to rival the Canadian in the music streaming world, nothing has been confirmed about their upcoming albums.

