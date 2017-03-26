‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayan MC’ Closer To Reality With Several Roles Filled

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff — Mayan MC — is moving closer to reality as casting additions continue to be made for the FX series.

J.D. Pardo has been cast as the lead for Mayan MC, according to Deadline. The veteran actor will play Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect attempting to join the motorcycle club charter that is on the Californian border with Mexico. Much like Jax Teller’s character in Sons of Anarchy, J.D. Pardo is looking for revenge according to the article’s description of his character.

“ EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.”

J.D. Pardo is known for his role on East Los High, an Emmy-nominated show on Hulu where he plays Jesus. The Sons of Anarchy spinoff will be the second network TV series that J.D. Pardo has worked on as the actor also played Jason Neville in Revolution. His feature film credits include The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 and Snitch.

screenrant: Mayans MC: Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Casts J.D. Pardo as Series Lead – https://t.co/1i3iSH90Nh pic.twitter.com/WZsqUFzy6D — Jay Zampi (@z4mp1) February 24, 2017

Sarah Bolger has also been cast for the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff, according to Deadline. Sarah Bolger will play Emily for Mayan MC, the childhood love interest for J.D. Pardo’s main character EZ Reyes. Deadline compared the two characters to Shakespear’s Romeo and Juliet — with a significant twist.

“Bolger will play Emily, the beautiful ‘guera’ next door and childhood sweetheart of EZ. But when Romeo departed, this Juliet didn’t unsheathe the dagger; she traded it in for diamond studs and a mansion on the hill.”

Sarah Bolger is an established addition to Mayan MC. The Irish actress starred in another AMC series — Into the Badlands — for the first two seasons. Additionally, Sarah Bolger will be filming for future projects, including Starz’s Counterpart and the feature film A Good Woman Is Hard to Find.

Richard Cabral has also been tapped to join the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, according to Deadline. Richard Cabral will play a former military specialist, according to the description of his character in the article.

“Cabral will play Johnny ‘El Coco’ Cruz, a full patch member of Mayans MC, Santo Padre. Former Army sharpshooter and weapons specialist, Johnny earned a section 8 for shooting a cigar out of his CO’s mouth from a half-mile away… while he was stoned.”

Richard Cabral is another veteran addition to the cast. The newest member of the Mayan MC cast has been on all three seasons of ABC’s American Crime, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination during its first season. Richard Cabral has also had a recurring part in Fox’s Lethal Weapon.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff continues to scour the southwestern part of the country for more talent, according to an article in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The Mayan MC casting calls are taking place in Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio starting this weekend. The article also suggested that the ability to ride a motorcycle “would be a plus” while nothing in the casting call specifically mentions this as a requirement.

Edward James Olmos, John Ortiz, Antonio Jaramillo and Clayton Cardenas are also joining the Sons of Anarchy spinoff cast. The casting has held true to the vision Kurt Sutter and Elgin James set for Mayan MC — to give the viewers an authentic taste of the Latino culture for the upcoming motorcycle gang series.

Mayan MC is set to pick up where Sons of Anarchy left off — the aftermath of Jax Teller’s actions and death. Starring Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller, Sons of Anarchy ran from 2008 – 2014 on FX, becoming one of the network’s most popular shows.

What do you think about the casting additions for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayan MC? Follow the Inquisitr on Twitter (@IQShowbiz) to join in on the conversation and follow this developing story.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez & Jason Merritt/Getty images]