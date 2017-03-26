GameStop CEO Sings Praises For Xbox One Scorpio As Phil Spencer Teases E3 Reveal

Now you don’t just have to take Phil Spencer’s word for it. Even GameStop’s CEO is impressed and looking forward to the Xbox One Scorpio.

We’ve heard Xbox One boss Phil Spencer talking up the Xbox One Scorpio non-stop, despite Microsoft’s silence about the power console. His words alone were enough to send Xbox One fans excited about the Scorpio, and even critics thinking twice. When you hear the words “the most powerful console ever created” and technical mumbo-jumbo as “with six teraflops of GPU enabling a premier console gaming experience including true 4K gaming and high fidelity virtual reality” getting thrown around, it’s hard not to get excited.

But this time, it’s not just Microsoft that’s singing praises for their product. Even GameStop, one of the largest American video game and consumer electronics retailer, seems impressed by the upcoming Xbox One Scorpio.

GameStop CEO Paul Raines talks about GameStop’s physical product sales in last March 23’s earnings conference call and he starts off by saying how high his hopes are for the PlayStation VR, Xbox One Scorpio, and the Nintendo Switch, which could be major drivers in the company’s sales moving forward.

Quoted from the earnings call transcript at Seeking Alpha, Raines says:

In physical gaming there have been cyclical declines without question, but we have very strong cards to play in Nintendo Switch, Sony [PlayStation] VR, and Microsoft [Xbox] Scorpio.

Well we’ve heard from CNBC that GameStop expects to close between 2 to 3 percent of its local stores globally, following a report that shares fell more than 13 percent this Friday. But despite this depressing news, GameStop seems very hopeful about the Xbox One Scorpio and how it could drive up GameStop’s financial standing.

GameStop Chief Operating Officer Tony Bartel adds at the briefing:

Finally, we’re impressed with [the] Microsoft Scorpio product. Unfortunately we can’t talk about a lot other than what’s known. The Scorpio is a very powerful system that’s really made for 4K. We see it [as] a very gaming centric, very, very powerful unit and so we do believe that there will be some great games that are made for this.

When you’ve got that huge a company backing up your claims, it’s sure to mean a lot. And with that kind of talking up from GameStop, Microsoft must be very pleased about the Xbox One Scorpio and its potential in the market.

We’re just three months removed from E3 2017 and we’ve heard straight from Spencer himself over at GameSpot that the Xbox One Scorpio will be getting an event dedicated to the console even before the E3.

I call it a premium console because I want people to be clear that the customer we’re building that for is the premium gaming customer. The person who buys the majority of the games, the person who’s playing the most games, spending the most hours, spending the most dollars. It’s like our Elite controller. I call that a premium controller.

Earlier this month, the Xbox One Scorpio launched a pre-order page, teasing a Holiday 2017 release date, Game Zone reported. The Xbox One Scorpio landing page also revealed that the Xbox One Scorpio will ship with all peripherals that will make it compatible with Xbox One games and accessories, which is great news for Xbox One owners who’s got just the right amount of cash for an upgraded console.

We have yet to learn of a price point for the Xbox One Scorpio but with all of Spencer’s talk about the console being a premium product and Microsoft’s claim of being “the most powerful console,” we’ve got to expect a hefty price tag on that bad boy.

I’m not trying to scare anybody on the price. We’re going to come out on a price that we think is fair for the product that we build and the customers will tell us as they always do. I call it premium because I don’t want people to get confused that somehow Scorpio is the thing that is going to take over the Xbox line.

If GameStop’s talk of the Xbox One Scorpio has got you interested, you can check out the Project Scorpio pre-order page, which gives you the option to receive an e-mail when the product is already available.

[Featured image by Canadapanda / Shutterstock.com]