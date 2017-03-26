‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Judge Reverses Phaedra’s Divorce From Apollo Nida

Although Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks seemed to be certain her marriage to Apollo Nida had ended months ago, a judge has now ruled the divorce judgment was unfair to Apollo. The judge took action and reversed the divorce order leaving Phaedra to ponder what her next move will be regarding her marriage.

The judge’s actions were prompted by several things that he found troubling in the divorce papers themselves. TMZ obtained the court documents, which state that the judge had problems with Phaedra, 43, misspelling her estranged husband’s last name as “Nita” rather than the correct “Nida” in the dissolution paperwork.

The court also took issue with the fact that Apollo, 38, was presumably told he would be able to attend some divorce proceedings although he is currently in prison serving eight years after pleading guilty to bank fraud and identity theft. According to Us Magazine, due to his incarceration, Apollo would never have been allowed to be present at any divorce hearings. Additionally, the judge determined that Apollo was not told of the final divorce hearing and was never served with the final divorce papers.

TMZ further reported that in December 2016, a month after Phaedra apparently believed her divorce had been finalized, that Apollo had filed his own divorce petition asking for joint custody of the two children the couple share, Dylan, 3, and Ayden, 6.

Phaedra is reportedly trying to figure out what she will do now and is examining the options available to her. A representative for the RHOA star told People the following.

“It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage… Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children.”

In November 2016, TMZ reported that Apollo had moved on from his marriage to RHOA’s Phaedra and was engaged to be married to another woman. The woman, who was later determined to be Sherien Almufti, began dating Apollo in 2014, according to TMZ.

Sherien is apparently a New Jersey resident and lives near the federal prison where Apollo is serving out his sentence, so she is able to visit him twice a week.

People reports that in next week’s April 2 episode of RHOA, Apollo can be heard calling Todd Tucker, the husband of real housewife Kandi Burris, and Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, claiming that Phaedra attempted to deceive him. Apollo told Todd and Peter that when Phaedra visited him in prison, she told him that the divorce had been “put on hold,” according to People.

It appears that on that very same RHOA episode Sherien will make her debut appearance. According to TMZ, both Apollo and his fiancé have shot scenes for the episode, although Apollo will appear by phone due to his incarceration.

Phaedra has spoken out about her split with Nida, at one point telling People that when she is finally able to move on and date, her children will be part of the process. She said the following.

“If I date someone, they have to date all three of us… We’ll be a foursome – me and my two kids and him. It has to be a whole family affair… And at this time, that’s not really my top priority. My priority is making sure they’re okay… I think dating is in the bright near future, but it’s got to be someone who’s definitely a really good guy. I can’t have any crazy at this point in my life.”

According to People, Phaedra also said what happened to her marriage with Apollo was “traumatic,” especially because it unfolded in front of the RHOA cameras. However, she also said that the ordeal has made her stronger and has given her a new perspective on things, noting when all is said and done, “…it works itself out.”

