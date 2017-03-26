Tara Wallace Is Done Having Kids, ‘LHHNY’ Star Talks Post Baby Weight Struggles

Tara Wallace is not happy with all these pregnancy rumors. Following reports that the Love & Hip Hop: New York star could be pregnant with her fourth child with Peter Gunz, Tara wasted no time setting the record straight and revealed that she had no intention of having more kids anytime soon.

In an interview with VH1, Tara Wallace shared that people immediately assumed that she’s pregnant again after she posted a photo wearing a lose T-shirt on Instagram. The Love & Hip Hop: New York star also called out the media for starting pregnancy rumors just because she hasn’t lost the baby weight just yet. Even though Tara clearly doesn’t have the best relationship with Amina Buddafly, she admitted that Peter’s ex-wife is one of the lucky few who can lose weight in a snap.

“There are so many women who struggle with this issue. You have to give a compliment where it’s due, and Amina can pop out a baby and the next day, her body is the same,” Tara said.

I'm on a mission to find food and mainly a #cortadito since my fav rest is closed! Missed the #tiffandclo brunch and wore my cute @shopsonyabees set????!☕️???? #Miami A post shared by Taranasha Wallace (@iamtarawallace) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

But Tara Wallace wanted to use her experience to relate to LHHNY fans who were also struggling to lose the baby weight. Tara explained that at first, she also felt pressured to shed the unwanted pounds before they start filming for Season 8. Tara recounted how she did everything she could to lose the weight, but it was just not happening.

“I was really stressed out, trying to work out and get back in shape because we were going to start filming [Love & Hip Hop] and I didn’t want to be fat and it just wasn’t going anywhere. I was hungry, I was nursing, it was just too much. My back started going out, and I was like, I’m not going to kill myself for a flat stomach, I just have to wait.”

Tara Wallace shared that Peter Gunz has been very supportive through it all. They may not be in the best terms as of late, but the Love & Hip Hop: New York star shared that Peter has become very protective of her and their children. Tara said that Peter was disgusted with the body shamers who constantly leave negative comments on her social media.

“I think you look really good and I hope that, that’s not affecting you or you believe that because you look really good,” Peter told Tara.

@shopsonyabees new Swimwear just landed on Sonyabee.com ???????????? Make sure to check them out! @shopsonyabees @shopsonyabees ????????????????❣️ A post shared by Taranasha Wallace (@iamtarawallace) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:12am PST

Peter may be acting sweet and supportive but Tara revealed that she’s not ready to get back together with him. The Love & Hip Hop: New York star even went far as to say that she’ll never have kids, not just with Peter, but ever. Tara explained that having three kids is more than enough for her.

“I don’t want anymore children because I really want to give my three children all of my attention and time. That’s most important thing for me. I don’t have to have another child by Peter to prove that he loves me. I don’t want any more children,” she said.

At the Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 7 reunion, Peter Gunz made it clear that he wanted to be with Tara Wallace. But Tara said that she’s not ready for a reconciliation until Peter gets his act together. The reality star pointed out that Peter would sometimes say things in front of an audience without meaning it.

“It’s always about action for me, it’s not just about, it’s not just about what he says. Sometimes he comes on that stage, and says things, I don’t know what the point of saying certain things is,” Tara said.

[Featured Image by Tara Wallace/Instagram]