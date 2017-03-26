WWE Rumors: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins And Return Of The Rock at WrestleMania 33

With WrestleMania 33 drawing close, two huge rumors have started to float around the Internet. One of these rumors says that a Triple H vs. Seth Rollins match is indeed going to happen in WrestleMania 33 despite WWE already ruling out such a match. Another big rumor, involved the Rock, on how “The People’s Champ” could yet again make an appearance in this year’s WrestleMania.

The Triple H vs. Seth Rollins rumor has been reported by Forbes.

“The Seth Rollins vs. HHH will be a non-sanctioned match. Although the story-line has portrayed it as touch-and-go since Rollins suffered a legitimate MCL injury when his leg buckled in an angle with Samoa Joe on 1/30 in San Antonio, the match was always on the board and Rollins was always expected to be recovered in time to do the show. Everything on television talking about uncertainty was storyline.”

The rumor about the Rock appearing in WrestleMania 33 was reported by Cageside Seats.

“The Rock is expected to be a surprise at WrestleMania 33, even if just for a backstage segment.”

There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Seth Rollins’ future at WWE, particularly following the two major injuries that kept him out of the ring for almost a year. His status has also been dubiously portrayed on TV in recent times. His injuries forced him to miss WrestleMania 32 last year, and also the major payday that would have come with it. In 2015, Rollins was considered to be one of WWE’s most bankable wrestlers. He had made $2.5 million that year. But for the past two years, his status has been somewhat uncertain, mostly owing to his injuries. All this considered, perhaps a win over WWE legend Triple H at this year’s WrestleMania is just what Rollins needs to get his faltering career back on track.

As for the Rock, “The People’s Champ” has appeared in every WrestleMania event since WrestleMania 27. In some of these events he has appeared as a host, in others as a guest during in-ring segments, and in others, he has even wrestled John Cena and Erick Rowan. A couple of weeks ago, the Rock hinted that he would be appearing in this year’s event during a Twitter exchange with Eric LeGrand.

@TheRock @HBO @BallersHBO Going to be awesome. Hope to see you in Orlando in a few weeks — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) March 14, 2017

WWE have yet to announce anything regarding the Rock’s appearance. And even though it is rumored that they are likely to keep him as a surprise for the fans in the audience, advertising him would make more commercial sense for WWE. Last year, during WrestleMania 32, WWE Network hit 1.8 million subscribers, a number that could have easily increased if WWE had announced the appearance of someone like the Rock. The Rock is unquestionably one of WWE’s most popular wrestlers of all time. So, if the Rock is likely to make a big appearance, we can expect WWE to announce it sometime soon.

While WrestleMania is popular for its shock factor, WWE are unlikely to abandon the prospect of getting more viewers by keeping these two big fixtures a secret. So if either of these rumors are true, we can expect to hear from WWE soon.

WrestleMania 33 is scheduled to take place on April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Some of the big championship matches from the night include Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship and Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship. Other big matches include John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse and Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE]