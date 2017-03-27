6 Top Film Producers and the Amazing Wealth They Have Acquired

If you think that only actors and producers are rich, then think again! Some top film producers are no less famous or wealthy. Apart from having brilliant production careers, some have even acted in movies, while others have successfully tried their luck at screenwriting.

Here is a list of 6 producers who have made it big. Let’s have a look at their net worth and see how rich they are.

1. Josh Schwartz

This film producer, television producer, and screenwriter have a net worth of around $70 million. Schwartz always dreamt of being a writer since his childhood days and even won a children’s essay-writing contest. He even tried his hands at standup comedy during his college days.

His career started in full swing in 2003, when he composed a screen for the Warner Brothers, and claimed immense popularity. He is recognized for the creation and production of Fox’s teen drama series, the spy drama Chuck, and many more series.

2. Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Lynn Rhimes is a well-known American director, screenwriter, as well as television and film producer.

This lady, having a net worth as high as $60 million, gained a lot of acclaim for ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ a medical drama series, the success of which led to the release of ‘Private Practice,’ a spin-off series.

[Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]

Before this huge success, Shonda has worked in ‘Crossroads,’ ‘The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement‘ and ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.’ For her achievements and contributions, Shonda was awarded a TV Guide Award, many NAACP Image Awards, and a Golden Globe Award.

3. Dick Ebersol

Duncan Dickie Ebersol is a television executive producer as well as an NBC Universal Sports & Olympics senior consultant. Throughout his career, he has produced some high popularity sports shows, such as “Midnight Special,” “Football Night in America,” “WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event,” and several others.

For those who are wondering about how rich this television producer is, the net worth of Dick Ebersol is estimated to be $50 million.

Dick has been the recipient of some prestigious awards, which include three Primetime Emmy Awards. He also gained a position in the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.

4. Roger Corman

Roger Corman’s net worth is $40 million. He is a director, actor and film producer, popular mainly for his low-budget cult films. Known in the movie circle as “The Pope of Pop Cinema,” Corman mentored some young film directors such as Ron Howard, Francis Ford Coppola, and James Cameron, amongst others.

With a retrospective at the Cinémathèque Française in 1964, Corman happened to be the youngest filmmaker to have such an honor at that time.

He has also acted in small roles in films like Apollo 13, The Godfather Part II, The Silence of the Lambs, Philadelphia and The Manchurian Candidate.

5. Alejandro Salomon

A screenwriter, actor and film producer by profession, Alejandro Salomon possesses an estimated net worth of $30 million.

He is the founder of Salomon Investment Partners and shifted base to Los Angeles, where he co-founded Helios Productions, a motion picture production, development, and financing company.

As executive producer or producer, Salomon has worked for some movies including A Mother’s Rage, Triple Dog, L.A. Martial Science, Raised by Wolves, Pocket Listing and Reaper, amongst others.

He has also acted in a few movies.

6. Scott Stuber

This American film producer has a net worth of $25 million. He as some favorite films to his credit, namely ‘The Kingdom,’ ‘The Break-Up,’ Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins,’ ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Role Models’ and ‘You, Me and Dupree.’

[Image by Scott Eisen/Getty Images]

He was Co-President at Universal Pictures in 2004 along with Mary Parent. Together with Mary Parent, Stubber grabbed a Position in annual Power 100 List of ‘Premiere‘ in 2003.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]