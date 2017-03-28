5 Greatly Famous Celebrities With Negative Net Worth

Usually, fame is associated with wealth, and there are a lot of speculations about how wealthy famous celebrities are. But some stars have lost a considerable amount of their money, thanks to taxes, legal issues, poor financial decisions, and more, and are now in debt.

These celebrities now have a negative net worth!

1. Drake Bell

Drake Bell is a guitarist, comedian, actor, producer, songwriter, and television director. Famous as a child actor in Nickelodeon, Drake has appeared in some television shows, including Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show.

The theme song of the Drake & Josh show was co-written as well as sung by Bell. In 2005, Drake’s debut album was released, and in 2006 followed It’s Only Time, his second album. Drake has also starred in some feature films.

In spite of all this success, Drake ran into bankruptcy in 2014, owing a lot to the IRS. This has left Bell with a net worth of -$500,000.

2. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman, a former NBA player, has been into professional basketball for two decades. He has played for a significant number of teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Rodman’s controversies are also as well-known as his basketball playing is. He went to North Korea many times to meet Kim Jong-un for parties, clothed himself in a wedding dress for the promotion of a book, and has faced some legal issues due to alcohol addiction.

Although the basketball contracts have offered him $30 million, he has lost much of it in bad investments and other matters. Now, his net worth is -$1 million.

3. DMX

DMX is a rapper whose debut album It’s Dark, and Hell is Hot was released in 1998. Since then, seven of his studio albums were released. While 5 million copies of the first album were sold, the total number of albums globally sold is 30 million.

The rapper has many chart-topping singles to his credit, namely “Party Up,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.”

[Image by Kevin Winter/ Getty Images]

DMX also has a moderately successful acting career, starring in Romeo Must Die, Cradle 2 The Grave, Belly, and Exit Wounds. Reportedly, he has squandered a lot of money on legal issues, drug cases, multiple arrests, and child support expense, which have left him with -$10 million net worth.

4. Sinbad

Sinbad is an actor-comedian who has acted in films like First Kid, Good Burger, Coneheads, and Jingle All the Way.

Although the films in which Sinbad has worked are in no way fit for a race to the Oscars, the man has made a considerable amount of wealth. Sinbad has been working continually since the beginning of the 90s but has lost much of his wealth, presently owing debts, which make his current net worth -$11 million.

As is revealed by Sinbad’s statement on The Oprah Winfrey Show, he has no regrets about his bankruptcy, because he has invested in other people as well as himself.

5. Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker is extremely famous for his fast-talking nature and his high-pitched voice. Being a significant part of the Rush Hour films, this actor was, in fact, amongst the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

His role in the 2007 film Rush Hour 3 as Detective James Carter earned him a reported $25 million.

[Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]

Chris Tucker’s case is purely one of poor financial management. His unpaid taxes for the years 2001, 2002, and for the period between 2004 and 2006 amount to more than $12 million, due to which he had issues with the IRS. Owing to all his debts, Tucker presently has a net worth of -$11.5 million.

[Featured Image by Maury Philips/Getty Images]