WWE News: 5 Matches That Were Cancelled From WrestleMania 33

We give a moment of silence for these five matches that we anticipated but did not make it to the final WWE WrestleMania 33 lineup.

We are just seven days from WrestleMania 33 and the whole WWE community is already going over what will happen in the Orlando event. Is WrestleMania 33 the Undertaker’s last match? When will we see a 17th title for John Cena? What will the AJ Styles versus Shane McMahon match bring?

But outside of the much-anticipated matches that are lined up for WWE’s WrestleMania 33, we’re disappointed, as well as Sportskeeda, that these five matches did not make it into the card.

The Rock vs. Vin Diesel

We’ve been seeing some heat between The Rock and Vin Diesel since last year and What Culture reported at that time that a WWE insider revealed that the public feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel is a set-up that will lead to a WrestleMania match.

Well it looks like the beef between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel could be nothing more than a blown up propaganda by the media yet again after The Rock’s infamous “candy a**es” rant on social media, or a movie publicity stunt.

Well it would have been an exciting match if The Rock and Vin Diesel did wrestle their frustrations out on the WrestleMania 33 ring. Maybe next year, WWE.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

WWE fans have been clamoring and speculating about this match for years now (John Cena’s injury in 2015 prevented their match in WrestleMania 32) but in January of this year, Fox Sports, and other media outlets, started to put together that these two legends will not make it into the WrestleMania 33 card, yet again.

Looks like Dave Meltzer’s teaser that The Undertaker will be taking on a different challenger was right after all. At this year’s WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker will be taking on Roman Reigns instead, a match that a lot of people are speculating will end the Undertaker’s wrestling career.

John Cena vs. Samoa Joe

When the John Cena vs. The Undertaker WrestleMania 33 match got debunked, the WWE community latched on to pitching Samoa Joe against Cena. Samoa Joe and John Cena did start their careers together but along the way, started to traverse different paths. This led to Give Me Sport‘s report in February that the original plan was to have Joe destroy Cena at the biggest stage in WWE so they could set him up as the ultimate heel in the company.

But with Samoa Joe debuting on the Raw brand before the Royal Rumble, the Cena-Joe WrestleMania 33 match quickly got thrown out of the window.

Brock Lesnar vs. Shane McMahon

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Brock Lesnar vs. Shane McMahon was the original plan for WrestleMania 33. @shanemcmahon vs @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/WiSp20znbq — #BROKEN Aman Lesnar (@graveyrd1) March 14, 2017

Everyone thought Brock Lesnar’s previous match with Shane McMahon in 2016’s SummerSlam pay-per-view was meant to plant the seeds for a vengeful WrestleMania 33 match. But earlier this month, Dave Meltzer revealed, via Sportskeeda, that the WrestleMania match between Lesnar and Shane were “thrown out the window when Goldberg was signed to a WWE contract and had shown interest in remaining with the company past Survivor Series.”

Well are we better off with or without this Lesnar and McMahon match? All we know is that we’re looking forward to that Goldberg and Lesnar date in April, which could give the Beast Incarnate his first WWE Universal championship.

Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

The WWE community has been expecting these two to collide again at WrestleMania 33 ever since Shaquille O’Neal agreed to the Big Show’s challenge after the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32.

But between the Big Show’s and Shaq’s bickering on social media and WWE staying quiet over the challenge, Bleacher Report knew by February that the match was not going to take place after all. In fact, Shaquille O’Neal even revealed in an episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq, the nixed match between him and Big Show was not a commitment issue from either party, but a problem on WWE’s end.

With no closure between these two, we can still hope that they could be crossing paths in the ring again in the next WrestleManias.

Below is the full list of matches happening on the WrestleMania 33 card on April 2, 2017.

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Heavyweight Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs Randy Orton

The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon

United States Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs Kevin Owens

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse

Raw Women’s Championship, Fatal 4-way match

Bayley (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

Smackdown Women’s Championship – One vs all

Alexa Bliss to defend title against all available rivals

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs Austin Aries

Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose (c) vs Baron Corbin

Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple threat match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs Cesaro & Sheamus

2017 Andre the Giant Battle Memorial match

[Featured image by