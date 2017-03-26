Khloe Kardashian Leads Celebrities Congratulating Parents Liam Payne And Cheryl

Cheryl and Liam Payne have welcomed their new baby son and a number of celebrities have sent their congratulations.

Cheryl and Liam made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday night. Their baby son was born last week.

A source told The Sun that Liam and Cheryl are ecstatic and their baby son is “perfect in every way.”

The source said, “Cheryl and Liam are absolutely overjoyed with their new arrival. He is perfect in every way. There is a lot of love and happiness in the Cheryl household. Cheryl is loving spending time every minute with her baby. He is her little Prince Charming.”

Liam and Cheryl both made statements, with Liam saying he is “speechless.”

The One Direction star wrote, “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.”

Liam said that he is in awe of how Cheryl handled the pregnancy and said that she has made his dreams come true.

Liam previously admitted to Rollacoaster magazine that he fantasized about Cheryl as a young boy growing up in Wolverhampton and he can still scarcely believe he has snared his dream girl, and that she is now his wife.

Liam confirmed in his statement that they have not named the baby boy yet.

Liam said, “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother’s Day everyone!””

Cheryl also made a statement saying that the baby arrived on Wednesday, and that Mother’s Day will always have a new meaning to her now. She wrote that he is already stealing hearts in the family.

Cheryl wrote, “On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever.”

The Sun reports that Khloe Kardashian was one of the first to like the photo of the new baby.

The mag notes that Khloe and Cheryl have long been “fans” of each other.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian was among the first to like the post; she and Cheryl have always had a mutual appreciation.

Khloe once said of Cheryl, “”Sometimes you meet people and you click instantly. Her beauty is more than skin deep… I love this lady’s spirit.”

Cheryl felt the same way. She said, “Sometimes in life you come across people you just connect with, that was exactly how I felt when I met Khloe… I felt I knew her already. She has such a big heart and a very special soul.”

Cheryl also said that Khloe is “special human being.”

Aleshia Dixon has left a comment, writing “”Congratulations darling, so happy for you both.”

Most of Cheryl’s Girls Aloud bandmates have also commented, with Nadine Coyle writing “”Congratulations Cheryl, I am so happy for you and your precious little boy and family. Sending you loads of love!”

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Phoebe sent her congratulations to Liam, writing “Congratulations Liam and Cheryl on your new baby boy.” Liam also received messages from Juicy J and Zedd.

[Featured Image by Francois Mori/AP Images]