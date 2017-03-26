Ivanka Trump’s D.C. Neighbors Say That They Have Ruined The Neighborhood

Ivanka Trump’s new neighbors are reportedly not pleased by her presence in their neighborhood. Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and their 3 children moved to a $5.5 million home in Washington D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood following the inauguration of Ivanka’s father, U.S. President Donald Trump. And now, one of her neighbors say that they have completely ruined the neighborhood.

Speaking with Associated Press, as reported by NBC news, Marietta Robinson, who lives across the street from Ivanka Trump, made the following comment about the Trumps’ presence in the neighborhood:

“It has been a three-ring circus from the day that they’ve moved in. They’ve completely ruined the neighborhood.”

The reason the residents of the Kalorama neighborhood seem displeased with Ivanka and her family is because they seem to be taking up more parking in an already crowded neighborhood and because they also seem to be leaving garbage bags to rot in the curb. But the deal-breaker, according to Ivanka’s new neighbors, seems to be the huge security detailed for the President’s daughter.

Marietta Robinson also reportedly penned a letter to D.C.’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser and several other city officials regarding the issue with Trump and her family. The biggest issue seems to be the security detail. Although by law only the Secret Service is responsible for protecting the family, Robinson describes the scenario as being something completely different. According to Robinson, Ivanka leaves home and arrives back with a four-vehicle motorcade.

“There are more of them than I have ever seen. Frequently several of them are milling outside of the house at all hours having conversations and staring meanly at anyone in view.”

Robinson also brought up the issue with the trash and the parking in her letter. She argued about the parking, which even without any special restrictions, is limited to two hours for non-residents.

“The parking patrol on Tracy Place has always been ultra-vigilant. Suddenly, the parking enforcement has disappeared.”

Residents of the Kalorama neighborhood aren’t unfamiliar with having high-profile VIPs live among them. The neighborhood which lies just 2 miles north of the White House have had former U.S. President Barack Obama, live among them since leaving office. Also among the home-owners in the area are the likes of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

But the Trumps really seem to be standing out in irking their new neighbors. In fact, the matter was brought up in a recent neighborhood commission meeting. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who also lives in the neighborhood, was among those who had shown up at the meeting. Wallace reportedly complained about how the Trumps had completely taken over the public parking in the neighborhood.

Another issue that was brought up in the commission meeting was regarding the Trumps’ rental arrangement with the owners of the house. The house was purchased in December by a company that has ties to a Chilean billionaire. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been renting the house for two months even though the company that owns the house only obtained a rental permit earlier last week. Ellen Golstein, the elected neighborhood commissioner, brought up the matter in the meeting.

“Maybe some of the upset has to do with politics a little. I couldn’t say for sure, but I know that people don’t seem to be upset about Tillerson’s situation. It’s much less intrusive.”

Although Trump and Kushner’s next door neighbors seem unsatisfied by their presence, the president of the neighborhood council, Christopher Chapin, who lives a little further away, says all is good at the Kalorama neighborhood.

“We are delighted to have political figures like the Obamas, the Kushners and the Tillersons living in our neighborhood.”

