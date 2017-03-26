Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting Leaves One Dead, 14 Injured [Breaking]

A shooting incident at a Cincinatti nightclub has left at least one person dead and more than 15 people injured, The Independent reports. According to initial reports, the shooting happened at the Cameo Nightclub just after 1 a.m., local time. The identity of the gunman has not been revealed and at this time he remains on the run. Authorities are yet to determine the intention of the shooter and remained tight-lipped over the possibility of a terrorism angle.

Outside @UnivHospitalCin where victims and families have arrived after reports of multiple shot cameo nightclub @Local12 awaiting @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/62l2k7gI1f — TR Gormley (@McGingeryBeard) March 26, 2017

At the time of preparing this report, several people injured in the shooting are undergoing emergency surgery. Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz has confirmed that they do not have any suspects in custody. They are, however, interviewing eyewitnesses who saw the carnage from close quarters.

NEW: 1 dead, 14 injured in shooting incident at Cincinnati nightclub; "It's a large and complicated homicide scene" https://t.co/8BGvsMYMpJ pic.twitter.com/9YbwkjlkUJ — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2017

According to Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate, many of the injured have been admitted to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries and that there is a possibility that the death toll could go up further.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” Neudigate said.

“It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate,” he further added.

Eyewitnesses described the scenes at the crime scene chaotic. Police officials are still looking for several witnesses who they say took off when the shooting started

“Many of them fled, unfortunately. Many of the witnesses fled, but everyone that we can identify is being interviewed,” Neudigate said.

Meanwhile, officials from The University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that they have received eight victims from the Cincinnati nightclub shooting. The condition of four of the victims were said to be stable while three others were listed to be seriously injured. One of the victims was listed to be in a critical condition.

After family members of the victims were notified, many of them thronged the hospitals as they waited for more updates from the police.

This is a developing story, please check back later for updates.