Celebrate Air Max Day With Limited Multicolor And Knit Nike Air Max Customs

Stand out and stay comfortable with Nike’s limited edition anniversary Air Max options, which lets you create multi-colored Air VaporMax and Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit.

When it comes to comfort and style, this writer can testify to the Nike craftsmanship and its iconic Air Max brand. Today, Competitor invites Nike fans to look back at the 30 years of Nike’s iconic running shoe, the Air Max, as the whole world celebrates Air Max Day.

The very first Nike Air Max 1 was released by Nike in 1987, which made use of the original Air Cushioning Technology introduced by Nike in 1979. 30 years later, the same Air Max brand has continued to gain popularity and support all over the world, giving birth to various renditions of the Air Max for men and women.

Nike Air Max 1 OG (2017) pic.twitter.com/ql9SUuHgCK — Sneakers Game (@sneakers_game) March 24, 2017

And today, on the 30th year of Air Max Day, Nike lets fans customize their own Air Max silhouettes in the form of the Flyknit Air Max 1 Ultra and the Nike Air VaporMax, Kicks on Fire reports.

In addition to choosing the color of the sole, and creating custom logos and tongues (which lets you put “3.26” and other graphics instead of the usual logo) on the Nike Flyknit Air Max 1 Ultra and the Nike Air VaporMax, you can get the special “Multicolor” option that is only available for 24 hours starting today, March 26, at 0:00 a.m, at nike.com and select events across the globe.

Multicolor Nike Air VaporMax [Image by Nike]

Nike writes on its press release:

Air Max Day isn’t just a way to pay homage to the past; it’s also a celebration of the future. Inspired by the instant classic 3.26 Air Max 1 released on the inaugural Air Max Day in 2014, both styles feature nods to the OG sport red colorway as well as a modern touch of Volt. Additionally, multicolor Flyknit uppers are available as an option for both silhouettes.

In addition to the limited Multicolor option for the Flyknit Air Max 1 Ultra and the Air VaporMax, Nike is also releasing a commemorative custom to both designs, which is a hat tip to the design of the 1987 Nike Air Max 1.

If, however, you don’t make it to today’s special multicolor offer for the Flyknit Air Max 1 Ultra and the Air VaporMax, you’ll be pleased to know that another multicolor Air Max Hybrid will be hitting Nike stores next year.

Remember Nike’s Vote Forward contest, which saw amazing Air Max concepts developed by creatives from all over the world?

For the first time ever, Nike invited the leading artists from the Air Max community to co-create with its designers and bring to life their visions for the future of Air. Like the original Air Max, these designs challenge the status quo and embrace the spirit of creative revolution. Check out the designs from these audacious creators and vote for the Air Max you want to see Nike offer.

Well the results are in and it looks like the winner is another multicolor entry that will be hitting the shelves next year.

A week after Nike has tallied the public votes for the 12 final Vote Forward contenders, Sole Collector reports that a winner was just announced in time for Air Max Day.

Happiest person on earth. Words can't describe how grateful I am for all the love ❤️❤️ A post shared by Sean Wotherspoon (@sean_wotherspoon) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

Los Angeles’ Sean Wotherspoon, who designed an Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 hybrid, was declared the winner by Nike Sportswear. Wotherspoon’s Air Max hybrid is inspired by vintage Nike hats from the 80s and is confirmed to release to the market next year.

Sean’s love for vintage Nike hats from the 1980s inspire his Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 design. With a raw edge, this sneaker is sure to wear in great, with frayed edges and a bold colour scheme–and don’t get us started on the velour collar lining and custom wave tongue logo.

Are you hitting Nike stores to order the customized multicolor Air VaporMax and Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit, or are you waiting for Wotherspoon’s exciting Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 hybrid to hit the streets in 2018?

[Featured image by Nike]