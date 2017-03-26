Remembering Jamie Snider: Cancer Survivor Dies After Giving Birth To Twins

Recently, the death of a 30-year-old Fresno, California, woman had tugged at the internet’s collective heartstrings due to its tragic circumstances. Jamie Snider was a cancer survivor, having battled the disease twice, but it was not the cancer that killed her a day after she gave birth to twins, but rather congenital heart failure. And as her husband Heath Coigny, brother Chris, and other friends and family members mourn her loss, they would like her to be remembered as a courageous woman who sacrificed her own life for that of her newborn twins.

According to a report from People, Jamie Snider battled a “rare and aggressive” type of cervical cancer ahead of her first pregnancy. At that time, she had an ovary removed, but things would take an unexpected turn when the cancer came back during her last pregnancy. Snider was able to beat the cancer a second time after receiving an intensive treatment regimen and undergoing chemotherapy as she expected the birth of her twins.

Before she gave birth to twins Camilla and Nico, Snider took to Facebook, posting a photo of herself and appearing very hopeful in the accompanying message, ABC 7 wrote. According to Jamie’s friend Larina Campanile, that also happened to be her very last Facebook post.

“Tomorrow will be a great day. God has been by my side the whole time. All your prayers and love have kept me going as well. Wish me luck. I’m having a C-section at 7 and then a radial hysterectomy right after. I’ll be fine. Thank you, God, for keeping me positive through all the hard times.”

Jamie Snider’s cancer battle was a successful one, and she was also able to survive the surgeries she went through. But, as ABC 7 wrote, she suffered from heart failure a day after giving birth, and passed away on Friday, March 17, at the young age of 30.

“What gives me peace in my heart is she got to see those babies and hold them and be with them a little bit,” Campanile told ABC 7.

Speaking to ABC 7 in a separate report, Chris Snider expressed similar sentiments as he talked about his sister’s unexpected death, and how she was, at least, able to interact with her newborn twins before she died.

“She got to lay with them, hug them, she passed away the next morning.”

Meanwhile, multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up for separate purposes, including one page set up by, or on behalf of Snider’s partner Heath Coigny and his sister Willow. This page states that Coigny will relocate to Pelham, N.H. “as soon as the twins are ready to travel,” and Willow Coigny and her husband Kevin Smith will be raising Camilla and Nico in the meantime, as Heath “works towards establishing a stable and loving environment” for the babies.

“In addition to extensive medical costs for the twins, the Coigny family will have to cover travel expenses to get them to NH safely. They will also be in need of basic infant necessities (diapers, formula, etc.).”

Willow and Heath Coigny’s GoFundMe campaign has, as of this writing, raised slightly over $50,000 out of its $80,000 goal. In addition, Snider family friend Melinda LeFurge’s GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Jamie’s memorial service has exceeded its $4,000 goal by almost $2,700, while Larina Campanile’s page for Jamie’s family and children has gotten close to $10,000 in donations, far exceeding the funding goal of $6,000.

More than a week has passed since her death, and friends and family are still remembering Jamie Snider as a tough cancer survivor who made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of her twins. And, as Snider’s friend Sarah Lowe told ABC 7, Jamie’s daughters Aubrey and Maddy claimed to have seen their mother’s face in a cloud, right after her cremation on Tuesday.

“Maybe she’s in the clouds. They happened to look up.”

