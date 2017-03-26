Prince Harry And Meghan Markle: Kensington Palace Move For Harry And Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have an apartment waiting in Kensington Palace if new extension plans are given the go-ahead. According to the Express, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s multi-million dollar renovations to their Kensington Palace home base could have an unexpected result for Prince Harry.

Kate and Prince William have already extended their working space to include Kensington Palace’s Apartments 8 and 9 for receptions, guest accommodations, and staff. The apartments, which were home to Princess Diana until her death in 1997, could become available as a residential space again if plans to build a massive two-story basement expansion are approved.

The new underground floors would provide plenty of room for Kate, Prince William, and Prince Harry’s staff to go about their business. Once the royal staff is relocated, there would be space for Prince Harry to set up house with Meghan Markle in one of the apartments.

Royal watchers think it’s possible that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will announce their engagement this year, and when they marry, the new couple will need to move to a place that’s bigger than the tiny Nottingham cottage.

Engagement rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep heating up, especially as Harry takes steps to improve his responsibility rating. Harry has always been popular but is often seen as more than a little irresponsible.

The Daily Mail reports that in the wake of Prince William’s ski-trip fiasco in Verbier and the resulting bad publicity, Prince Harry has elected to cancel a trip to the “lively Swiss resort” this weekend.

Instead, he’s enjoying some getaway time at home with Meghan at the little cottage. Harry’s house is a charming romantic retreat that the couple is clearly loving, but it’s not a long-term solution for a working royal couple.

Middleton and Prince William briefly lived at the cottage when they were first married, but soon moved to their country estate, Anmer Hall where they have been based while Prince George finished pre-school. Harry’s house is “quaint,” but too small for a growing family.

Royal Central shares that although the basement extension isn’t intended for royal family members’ residences, it would free up a lot of space that could come in useful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Since the New Year, Markle is said to have “practically moved in” with Harry in his two-bedroom cottage on the palace grounds, but “he can’t live in Nottingham Cottage forever. It’s not what you would call a family home.” Prince Harry’s place is actually the smallest property on the estate.

Prince Harry might have another reason for wanting to move into the palace if the two apartments become available. Apartment 9 was his childhood home where Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, moved after their marriage. Both William and Harry grew up there, and it holds precious memories of their beloved mother.

With Kate and Prince William moving to live full-time in Kensington Palace, and all the young royals taking on more engagements, it makes total sense that Prince Harry might want to turn the apartment “into a family home if he settles down with Meghan.”

The couples would share convenient work and staff space and they’d be able to visit without even going outside. The proximity could be a great help for Markle as she makes the transition from actress to princess. Kate Middleton knows a thing or two about becoming a royal princess.

What do you think? Will Harry and Meghan live in Kensington Palace if they get married?

