‘iZombie’ Season 3 Premiere Spoilers: Team Z Returns With Newbie Major

Fans of iZombie Season 3 have endured almost a year of waiting for the return of the series but the wait will be over really soon. The third season is set to premiere in less than a couple of weeks, bringing more exciting adventures starting off with Major (Robert Buckley) as the new member of Team Z.

It can be recalled in the previous season of iZombie that Major was already part of the undead after his ex-fiancée Liv (Rose McIver) had to scratch and infect him to prevent him from dying. Ravi’s (Rahul Kohli) cure temporarily suppressed the zombie in Major until in the later episodes of Season 2 when the cure’s effects wore off.

iZombie Season 2 concluded with a new bigger threat as a group of zombies, led by Vivian Stoll (Andrea Savage), intend to take over Seattle and turn the city into a zombie capital. A synopsis for Season 3’s premiere episode, titled “Heaven Just Got a Little Bit Smoother, hints at the series picking up where it left off.

Liv will discover that Seattle is actually a haven for zombies and didn’t expect that there are actually more of them living in the city. A private military contractor is also hiring a small army of zombies, who will soon prepare to let humans realize that their days are numbered.

Major, who once worked as a hitman hired to kill prominent people who were secretly zombies, will be acquitted of his crimes but will still find it hard to land a job because of what he had done. However, the hunk will eventually land a job where he becomes highly useful and according to SpoilerTV, he will find where he belongs in the zombie army.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for iZombie Season 3 Episode 2 has already been revealed. In the episode titled “Zombie Knows Best,” Major will work with Team Z in solving cases. When Liv, her partner Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) and colleague Ravi arrive at a scene of a fatal car accident, they start the investigation and begin to suspect foul play.

Liv and Major had to eat the brains of the victims – a father and his teenage daughter. iZombie fans have always shipped Major and Liv since the start of the series because their love story ended rather quickly in the show. With Major now part of Team Z, fans are looking forward to how this would affect his relationship with his ex, starting with a father-daughter interaction.

It is expected that working with Liv will make Major comfortable with the big change in his life –being a zombie again. Aside from his relationship with Liv in iZombie Season 3, fans are also looking forward to Major’s change in personality once he consumes the brains of a rowdy teenager.

Elsewhere in the episode, Clive had no choice but to share a part of his history to help in the investigation of a family that got murdered. In this particular episode of iZombie Season 3, fans will get to know more about Clive Babineaux’s backstory. The homicide detective is one of the interesting characters in iZombie but not much is known about him.

Also in the second episode of iZombie Season 3, viewers will see more development in Ravi and Peyton’s (Aly Michalka) relationship. Peyton is said to make an effort to settle things with her ex-boyfriend, but it remains to be seen what really happens to the love triangle involving her, Ravi and undead Blaine (David Anders). It has already been confirmed that iZombie Season 3 will continue to tackle on this love triangle.

Brand new episodes of iZombie Season 3 start airing next month, with the premiere episode scheduled on April 4. Check out the trailer below. Are you excited for the premiere of iZombie Season 3? Sound off in the comment section below.

