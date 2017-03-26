Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds In Domestic Bliss As Scarlett Johansson Divorces

Ryan Reynolds is in the midst of domestic bliss with his wife Blake Lively, but it looks like his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson is not doing so well. While he has settled down completely with Blake, propagating tales of their romance to the public, Scarlett Johansson is now about to fight a custody battle while figuring out the divorce.

Ryan Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson for three years before getting a divorce. Then a year later, he met the Gossip Girl star and now they have two beautiful baby daughters by their sides.

After splitting with the Deadpool star, Scarlett Johansson married Romain Dauriac three years later and had a beautiful daughter with the French journalist.

And now, after two years of marriage, Scarlett is also parting ways with Romain.

“They’ve been separated since the summer,” a source told People magazine.

When the 32-year-old actress attended the women’s march in Washington, D.C., she was not seen with her wedding ring.

“I’ve been expecting this for some time,” a source told People magazine. “Romain and Scarlett has never made sense to me. They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.”

This is not the only time that the actress’s private life has been opened to the public. In a recent public interview, she briefly talked about her marriage to Ryan Reynolds and how it failed due to the successes she had in her career.

“The logistics of being with another actor are challenging,” Scarlett said to Cosmopolitan. “There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people’s careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing.”

Despite these stabs, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doing their best focusing on their growing family. Not only do they clock in hours with their kids, but they often turn Hollywood events into date nights so that they can support each other’s work.

Ryan Reynolds was nominated at the Golden Globes this year and his wife Blake Lively was proud to be right by his side through it all. Unfortunately, he lost the prize to the other Canadian named Ryan… Gosling.

This was also the year that Ryan Reynolds got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. To commemorate, he made sure his family of four was all present for the historical moment.

Check out an artsy picture his wife took of his star and her kids.

Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable …Always has been, but now we have a fancy ????to show for it. ???? A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

They also take care to spend time doing things that a normal family does. Considering how Blake had her last kid Ines just five months ago, she is still in recuperation mode, adjusting to a bigger family and to the changes her body is going through.

“Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds looked every bit the happy, cool family as they enjoyed a relaxing evening stroll in New York on Tuesday with 2-year-old daughter James and 5-month-old Ines, who was nestled inside her stroller,” reports Daily Mail. “Ryan, 40, and his beautiful wife Blake, 29, ditched the glam for a more bohemian chic look as they enjoyed a low-key family night out.

Even in interviews, Ryan confirmed that he is as blissed out as he seems to be, admitting that he does not get jealous when his wife has to kiss other guys in movies.

“I don’t mind that as much. I don’t mean that in a creepy way,” he said to Harper’s Bazaar. “What people don’t realize is, there are 50 or 60 tired, hungry, overworked crew members standing directly behind them.”

Do you think Blake and Ryan are paying any attention to the divorce that Scarlett Johansson is going through? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Francois Mori/AP Images]