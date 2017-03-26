‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Eric Drop Quinn Like A Hot Potato?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the coming week reveal that fans should prepare for tears, outrage, and intrigue as the Forresters and Spencers spend a second week in Australia. Now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) long-anticipated wedding is over, it’s time to look forward to the upcoming nuptials of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Unfortunately for fans of these two, it now appears that this wedding has been called off. In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke told Quinn (Rena Sofer) that after she reveals the latter’s infidelity to Eric (John McCook), neither of them will have a husband.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week, Mar 27-31… Ridge scrambles to keep his affair w/ Quinn from being exposed… https://t.co/RjWVxyp9af pic.twitter.com/vCDI2k1VkR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 25, 2017

It’s bound to be yet another thrilling week with The Bold and the Beautiful as Brooke outs Quinn and Ridge, Steffy drops a major bombshell, and Thomas (Pierson Fodé) stands up for Sally (Courtney Hope). Here are the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for March 27 to 31.

Monday, March 27

After Brooke caught them kissing on the beach, Quinn and Ridge will be anxiously waiting for the other shoe to drop. Spoilers reveal that they know they must face the consequences of their actions but will still work on keeping the lid tightly on their secret.

Will Brooke and Ridge’s relationship survive this latest setback? After being so certain that Ridge is the love of her life, this betrayal has hit Brooke hard. Will she be able to forgive him? Will their wedding push through? Or will she rebound with Bill?

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke catches Quinn and Ridge kissing! WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/9VjFjeRUGs pic.twitter.com/QBdB93MGzm — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 25, 2017

Alternatively, will Quinn and Ridge’s illicit passion propel Brooke and Eric towards seeking love and comfort in each other?

How will Eric deal with the revelation that his wife and his son have been having an affair? In the last couple of weeks, Eric has been remarking on the pleasant state of affairs in the Forrester family. His relationship with Ridge has improved, and he seems to have found true love with Quinn. When Brooke comes to him with the truth, will he decide to divorce his wife? Or does he love her too much to let her go?

Meanwhile, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soaps.com, Bill will be thinking about leaving Los Angeles. Now that Brooke is about to get married (or so he thinks), staying in the same city and socializing with the same circle as Brooke’s seems unbearable. He wants to start a new life elsewhere where he won’t constantly be reminded of her.

But after Brooke ditches Ridge, will she go running into Bill’s arms once again?

Tuesday, March 28

On Tuesday’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Ridge will attempt to keep his and Quinn’s secret from Eric. Brooke may be adamant on exposing him and his stepmom, but he’s equally intent on damage control. If Eric finds out, Quinn stands to lose her husband and Ridge could be booted out of his seat at Forrester Creations.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this episode reveal that the Forresters who stayed behind in Los Angeles will be eagerly awaiting news of the wedding Down Under.

Wednesday, March 29

After their gorgeous wedding, Steffy and Liam have set forth on their honeymoon. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that during their time away, Steffy will surprise Liam with a huge revelation.

Does she already have a bun in the oven? Is it time for another The Bold and the Beautiful baby? Or is it a revelation that will lead to yet another breakup?

Meanwhile, spoilers tease that Quinn will agonize over the possibility of Eric learning about her and Ridge. Despite her attraction to her stepson, she does love Eric and is overcome with guilt when he plans a romantic evening just for the two of them. Will her guilt move her to come clean?

Congrats to The Bold and the Beautiful on your 23 Daytime Emmy nominations! ???? #BoldandBeautiful #CBSDaytime #DaytimeEmmys A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Thursday, March 30

On the Thursday episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Thomas will come to Sally’s defense when members of his family continue to criticize her. According to SoapHub, Thomas is beginning to see Sally as more than just a friend, and he can’t stand it when the Forresters attack her.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally suffers the consequences of attending an event… WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/PyWL5bg87W pic.twitter.com/0sAqWPC0lZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 24, 2017

Back in Los Angeles, spoilers tease that Zende (Rome Flynn) will be keeping a close eye on Coco (Courtney Grosbeck), who is working with RJ (Anthony Turpel) on the new designs for Forrester Creations. While Thomas and RJ seem perfectly happy with the Spectra sisters, Zende has a sinking feeling that Coco is up to no good. He’s not about to let her wreak havoc at the company.

Friday, March 31

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday indicate that Katie will face off against Ridge and will confront him about his plans for his relationship with Brooke. Meanwhile, now that her suspicions have been confirmed, Katie has power over Quinn and will surely be using it against her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

Next week on B&B, one wedding down under and another in jeopardy. Don’t miss the shocking Australian event! #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

[Featured Image by Katy Winn/Getty Images]