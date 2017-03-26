WWE News: Fan Reportedly Dies At WWE Live Event In Portland

A WWE live event in Portland, Maine, on Saturday night, went from star-studded to tragic as a fan reportedly passed away following a tragic fall during the show.

As first reported by Wrestling News World, the incident occurred just before a non-title bout between Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. The report describes the fan collapsing during the match and receiving help from first responders for nearly 20 minutes.

“At the start of the second match, a fan in the corner stands went down. EMTs cleared the area as much as possible and moved the middle male out of the stands to the closest flat area, in front of the handicap elevator. They proceeded to administer chest compressions and did so for the length of two matches, about twenty minutes, before suddenly rushing away with the unidentified man on a stretcher. While the EMTs were working on the man, police checked the man’s chair and around it. People in attendance thought they were looking for drug paraphernalia.”

Daily Wrestling News adds that the man was rushed to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Twitter user Chuck TV, who claims he was in attendance for the show, said he was seated next to the victim. The victim was at the event with a disabled person, who police secured as they tried to stabilize the situation.

“The fan who passed away was an elderly gentlemen who was there caring for a man with down syndrome. I just couldnt believe it,” the fan wrote in a series of tweets. “The fan who passed away in Portland, Maine, was next to me. He was caring for a disabled person. The police made sure he was safe.”

WNW cited an unnamed employee at The Cross Insurance Center in Portland, Maine, who confirmed the death of the fan.

Via Wrestling Inc, here are the results from the live event, which included a title defense and a huge tag team main event with four of RAW’s top superstars.

Big Cass w/ Enzo Amore def. Jinder Mahal

Austin Aries def. Neville in a non-title match

Curtis Axel, Goldust and R-Truth def. The Shining Stars (Primo and Epico) and Titus O’Neil

Sin Cara def. Titus O’Neil

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c) def. Cesaro and Sheamus, and The New Day.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c) def. Cesaro and Sheamus, and The New Day. Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, and Bayley (c) def Charlotte Flair, Alicia Fox, and Nia Jax

Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn def. Samoa Joe and Kevin Owen

DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME

WWE has famously run several commercials advising fans not to imitate the in-ring action of WWE superstars. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from being unintentionally harmed during WWE live events.

The Sportster examined 10 different cases of fans being injured while attending WWE shows.

Two of the cases in the above video included Brock Lesnar recklessly chucking objects such as a television monitor and car door into the crowd. Another instance came at Wrestlemania 24 after The Undertaker defeated Edge; a malfunction with pyro causes a ball of flames to hit over 40 fans in the upper bowl with many suffering severe burns but no deaths.

The most tragic instance mentioned was that of 36-year-old Susan Prim. Prim, along with her husband and two sons, attended WWE Summerslam on August 17, 2008. However, after The Undertaker’s bout against Edge, the fire and smoke in the arena caused Prim to have a fatal asthma attack, per the Daily Mail.

It’s an unusual circumstance but injuries to fans at WWE events have not been uncommon over the past several years.

[Featured Image by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images]