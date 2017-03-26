Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Stream: England Vs. Lithuania, Start Time

England continue their march toward the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia when they take on heavy underdog Lithuania in a UEFA Group F qualifier match that will live stream from Wembley Stadium on Sunday — after England dominated the world 107th-ranked side in two qualifying matches for the 2016 European Championship, the only two previous times the two countries have faced each other.

During that qualifying competition, England defeated Lithuania over two matches by a combined score of 7-0. As a result, England is universally favored to slap their guests with another humiliating defeat. But Lithuania Manager Edgar’s Jankauskas is expecting a solid performance from his players, win or lose.

“The game against England could change the lives of our players, as there will be many eyes on the match,” Jankauskas — also known as the greatest player in Lithuania’s history — said on Saturday. “England are better in terms of pace, decision-making and technical skills. But we are a determined squad with brave hearts and character.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. Lithuania FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. British Summer Time at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, March 26. For fans in the United States that start time will be noon Eastern Daylight Time, 9 a.m. Pacific.

To watch a preview of the England vs. Lithuania match, check out the video below.

For England, the match comes just four days after a lone terrorist killed four people on London’s iconic Westminster Bridge near the British Parliament building. The pre-match ceremony will honor those killed in Wednesday’s attack.

Can new England Manager Gareth Southgate, in the first competitive match of his tenure as official man in charge of the Three Lions, guide England to the expected victory to keep his team unbeaten in 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F? Or will Lithuania under Manager Edgaras Jankauskas pull off a massive upset and take a huge step toward gaining their own spot in the Russia World Cup final tournament? To find out, watch the England vs. Lithuania FIFA World Cup UEFA Group F Qualifier live stream from 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium in London, England, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones.

Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the England vs. Lithuania FIFA World Cup UEFA Group F Qualifier match stream live to their TV sets.

England fans without cable login credentials can watch the USA Vs. Honduras showdown stream legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports Two, which carries the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier match. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch a live stream of the England vs. Lithuania FIFA World Cup UEFA Group F Qualifier can view the game using ITV Hub at this link or use the ITV Hub app which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and several other smart TV sets and devices in Great Britain. The live radio broadcast stream from BBC Radio 5 is available in any country by clicking on this link.

[Featured Image By Ian Walton/Getty Images]