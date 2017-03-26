Green Power Ranger Might Hold Huge Surprise In Next ‘Power Rangers’ Movie

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Power Rangers movie and post credits scene.

The Green Power Ranger fans probably felt disappointed during the new Power Rangers movie, as Tommy Oliver, the original Green Power Ranger from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series was nowhere to be found. But those who waited for the Power Rangers’ post credits scene were in a for a surprise, with a teaser for a new Tommy. And as it turns out, bringing us a Green Power Ranger isn’t the only possible surprise in stock for the sequel – as some of the cast are gunning for a female Green Power Ranger.

The Power Rangers movie, directed by Dean Israelite, tells the story of five teenagers who become heroes, as they gain the ability to morph into armored warriors. Each Power Ranger has different capabilities and is represented by a different color: Jason Scott – the Red Ranger (Dacre Montgomery), Kimberly Hart – the Pink Ranger (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston – the Blue Ranger (RJ Cyler), Trini – the Yellow Ranger (Becky G) and Zack – the Black Ranger (Ludi Lin). With help from one of the original Power Rangers, Zordon (Bryan Cranston), they must fight the evil witch Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) who is intent on destroying the world, as evil villains usually are.

The Green Power Ranger, who does not appear in the new reboot, was one of the more popular characters in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series. The character of Tommy Oliver was portrayed in the TV series by Jason David Frank, who has a cameo in the new movie, fighting alongside the Pink Ranger in the final battle scene.

In the TV series, The Green Power Ranger started as a high school student who became a servant for Rita Repulsa (she was the original Green Ranger, millions of years ago, before turning bad). Enchanted by Rita, he is ordered to destroy the other Power Rangers, but eventually joins them, and in Season 2, becomes the White Power Ranger.

While Tommy Oliver, the Green Power Ranger, is missing from the latest Power Rangers movie, the character is mentioned during the movie’s post credits scene. In the scene, the five Power Rangers, who just finished saving the world, are in school detention. The teacher supervising the detention is calling out the names of the students who should be present – and he stops when he reaches the name Tommy Oliver. The teacher calls out the name several times, but there’s no response. At that point, we see Tommy’s empty desk – which has a green jacket on it. The scene cuts to an empty school hallway, and an explosion goes off.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Power Rangers director, Dean Israelite, explains the scene was always meant to tease the coming of the Green Power Ranger, who is going to be a big troublemaker in the sequel.

“We thought about the fact that the movie is an updated version of the show, which was teenagers with attitude, so [the tease is saying] if you think these teenagers have attitude, wait ’til you see Tommy. He brings it in bucketloads. That’s what this scene is trying to hint at. “Obviously, the next generation [of films in the franchise] would hopefully include what we’re teasing at the end of this film, because I think that’s something that fans are really going to enjoy. Even for non-fans, he would be an incredible character to bring into this ensemble, and of course you want to keep going.”

However, the fans might have another surprise in store – even though Tommy was a male Power Ranger in the original series, there’s no mention of it during the post credits scene. So in fact, the Green Power Ranger might end up being a female one, which is what some of the Power Rangers’ cast are hoping for.

Dacre Montgomery, who plays the Red Power Ranger in the new movie, tells the Hollywood Reporter that the Power Rangers’ cast is campaigning for Tommy Oliver’s character to be a female in the sequel. The teaser scene during the credits leaves that possibility open, as the actual Green Power Ranger is never shown.

“It’s left blank. It’s a cliffhanger. Whoever you’re going to drop into that position – whether it’s a girl, it’s inevitably going to create drama. It’ll be interesting to drop that drama into it and see how we all relate to it and work with it. “A lot of the cast and I have discussed that we think it should be a girl. It makes it even three girls, three boys.”

Whether or not we will even see a sequel for the new Power Rangers movie depends of course on the success of the first installment. But if we do get a sequel, it’s clear the story and characters won’t necessarily follow the original TV series, and we might see a few surprising twists.

