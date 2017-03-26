Hayden Panettiere Beats Postpartum Depression With Husband, Baby & ‘Nashville’

Hayden Panettiere had a rough few years, trying to recover from her postpartum depression. She went into rehab twice so that she can be a better mother for her baby daughter Kaya. Now finally, Nashville actress is back on track, thanks to the unending support from her husband Wladimir Klitschko and her baby girl.

The 27-year-old actress has kept her Twitter account quiet when she was going through treatments, but now that she is on Nashville again, she has fired it up with pictures from work, red carpet and, most importantly, of her daughter and husband.

The most recent picture on her account is of her and Kaya, having a sweet moment in the middle of Hayden’s hectic schedule.

Best feeling in the world. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QSybSZryL9 — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) March 21, 2017

The actress drew attention earlier in the month when she documented a not-so-glamorous moment of motherhood. She snapped a picture of her and her daughter in the airplane bathroom, when her baby peed all over the floor.

Aaaand then ur daughter pees on the floor of the airplane bathroom ???? But look at that baby girl helping momma clean ???? pic.twitter.com/I1NttxBnMT — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) March 13, 2017

It has been a slow journey back to health for Hayden Panettiere. She gave birth to her first baby on December 9, 2014 and for the past three years, the actress has been a victim of postpartum depression, a condition that afflicts new mothers.

Unlike her other Hollywood contemporaries, she decided to be vocal about herself, in hopes of making postpartum depression no longer a taboo subject. She has been clear from the very beginning and when she felt it come on again, she took to her Twitter to let her fans know that she will be taking another break.

“The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life,” she wrote on Twitter this past summer. “Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life. Wish me luck!”

But she got caught up in a drama when she appeared last summer, in the middle of her treatment, in New York, alone and smoking a cigarette without her engagement ring.

“Hayden Panettiere was spotted in NYC on Monday, July 4, almost two months after she went to rehab to seek treatment a second time for postpartum depression,” reports Us Weekly. “The Nashville actress, 26, who has a daughter, Kaya, 19 months, with fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, was seen sitting on a stoop, smoking a cigarette and reading the book Underboss: Sammy The Bull Gravano’s Story of Life in the Mafia. Panettiere was dressed in a plaid shirt, blue tights and Uggs, but was not wearing her engagement ring.”

But she has proven that she is a protector of her albeit small family, being there for Wladimir Klitschko through all his important matches. He post a big match against Tyson Fury, which stripped him of the championship title. Since then, Hayden has been there for him as he prepares for a comeback.

Check out a picture she uploaded of her husband.

When she got better from her depression, they made extra efforts to appear and spend time as a couple.

“Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko enjoyed a night out on Tuesday,” reports People Magazine. “Making their first public appearance together since they were hit with breakup rumors this summer, the Nashville star and her beau stepped out to enjoy an evening in Miami, hitting up the Daily Front Row and Faena Art’s Art Basel bash. The couple were all smiles as they posed for pictures at the event, with Panettiere, 27, rocking a long-sleeved black see-through crop top and Klitschko, 40, keeping it simple in a navy tee.”

Date night! Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko are all smiles during rare public appearance in Miami https://t.co/0OGzzyjGvN pic.twitter.com/FGHajpdOuK — People Magazine (@people) November 30, 2016

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]